Queen's Granddaughter Took Low-Wage Summer Job at Garden Center, Reports Say

Earlier, it was reported that the Queen's granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, will become a student at St. Andrews University in the fall. 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

Lady Louise Windsor got a low wage summer job before entering a prestigious university, according to the Mirror.In June, the 18-year-old daughter of Prince Edward, Lady Louise, passed her final exams with the highest score. After that, she, like most teenagers, got a part-time summer job with a salary of £6.83 an hour.Working part-time at a garden center, Prince Edward's daughter reportedly spent her days behind the cash register, greeting and helping customers, as well as pruning and planting plants.At the same time, Louise lives in a mansion worth 30 million pounds. Bagshot Park in Surrey, where she lives with her parents, enjoys special privileges and is located closest to the residence of Elizabeth II.At St Andrews University this fall, she, like all good students, is going to fully devote herself to her studies. Earlier, she was a pupil at St Mary’s School in Ascot, Berkshire near the family’s residence, Bagshot Park.

