Police in Mumbai, India on Alert After Receiving Threats of 26/11-Like Terror Attack

Mumbai Police on Thursday found a crewless boat off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra state. Aboard they found a cache of AK-47 rifles and bullets. It triggered...
Mumbai Police on Thursday found a crewless boat off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra state. Aboard they found a cache of AK-47 rifles and bullets. It triggered concerns amid suspicions of terrorist activity similar to the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attack, which left hundreds dead.
The police force in Mumbai city of India’s Maharashtra is on alert after it received a threat message
warning of a terrorist attack similar to the November 2008 Mumbai attack, a senior police official said on Saturday.
The messages to a Mumbai traffic police helpline number were sent from a Pakistani number, police said.
The sender warned that the attack would be executed soon in Mumbai city, reviving the memories of the November 26, 2008 terror attacks
.
While talking to the media on Saturday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said: “Last night, around 11.35 pm, some terror-related messages were received on one of the Mumbai traffic police control room phone numbers.”
He also said that the sender stated in his messages that there are a few persons in India who are helping him and shared some mobile numbers.
Phansalkar said that the verification of the numbers has been started and the police are working to ensure that no harm is caused to anyone.
Ruling out the potential threat of attack, the Mumbai Police along with its Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad have initiated a probe into the matter.
Ten members of the Pakistan-based terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba
carried out attacks at several locations in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. A total of 175 people including nine terrorists, 20 security personnel and 29 foreigners were killed while more than 300 were injured in the attack.