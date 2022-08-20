Netizens Hail Antim Panghal for Becoming First Indian Woman to Win U-20 World Wrestling Championship

International
Netizens on Saturday celebrated Indian wrestler Antim Panghal marking history by becoming the first-ever female wrestler from the country to win a gold medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria.She defeated Atlyn Shagayeva of Kazakhstan to win the top medal in the 53 kg category.Federal Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the grappler for achieving the incredible feat.Apart from Shah, several other federal ministers and state chiefs lauded Panghal for her achievement.Before Panghal, six Indian wrestlers had reached the finals at the championship but were not able to take home the top medal.The 17-year-old grappler from Bhagana, a village in Hisar district in Haryana state won all her bouts easily. In the first round she defeated junior European champion Amory Olivia Andrich of Germany while in quarter-finals she pinned Japan's Ayaka Kimura and outplayed Ukraine's Nataliia Klivchutsak in the semi-finals.While talking to the media after winning the final fight against Shagayeva, Panghal said: "I really love counters but here she [Shagayeva] was not attacking much so I had to initiate a few attacks."Panghal also won a gold medal at the seniors Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series in Tunisia last month.In addition to Panghal's gold medal, India's Sonam Malik and Priyanka won silver medals in the championship.
© Photo : Twitter / @wrestlingScreenshot from a video showing Indian wrestler Antim Panghal at U-20 World Championships in Bulgaria
Screenshot from a video showing Indian wrestler Antim Panghal at U-20 World Championships in Bulgaria - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @wrestling
The wrestler, named Antim (which means last) was the fourth girl born to her family, which didn’t wanted any other girl child because of her village's prejudice against girls. Still, her parents always supported her in her journey to become a wrestler .
Netizens on Saturday celebrated Indian wrestler Antim Panghal marking history by becoming the first-ever female wrestler from the country to win a gold medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria.
She defeated Atlyn Shagayeva of Kazakhstan to win the top medal in the 53 kg category.
Federal Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the grappler for achieving the incredible feat.
© Photo : Twitter/@AmitShahHome Minister Applauds Antim Panghal for Becoming First Indian to Win U-20 World Wrestling Championship
Home Minister Applauds Antim Panghal for Becoming First Indian to Win U-20 World Wrestling Championship - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
Home Minister Applauds Antim Panghal for Becoming First Indian to Win U-20 World Wrestling Championship
© Photo : Twitter/@AmitShah
Apart from Shah, several other federal ministers and state chiefs lauded Panghal for her achievement.
© Photo : Twitter/@nitin_gadkariFederal Minister Nitin Gadkari Hails Antim Panghal for Her Historic Feat
Federal Minister Nitin Gadkari Hails Antim Panghal for Her Historic Feat - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
Federal Minister Nitin Gadkari Hails Antim Panghal for Her Historic Feat
© Photo : Twitter/@nitin_gadkari
© Photo : Twitter/@PiyushGoyalFederal Minister Piyush Goyal Lauds Antim Panghal as He Said 'India's Daughter Did It Once Again'
Federal Minister Piyush Goyal Lauds Antim Panghal as He Said 'India's Daughter Did It Once Again' - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
Federal Minister Piyush Goyal Lauds Antim Panghal as He Said 'India's Daughter Did It Once Again'
© Photo : Twitter/@PiyushGoyal
Before Panghal, six Indian wrestlers had reached the finals at the championship but were not able to take home the top medal.
The 17-year-old grappler from Bhagana, a village in Hisar district in Haryana state won all her bouts easily. In the first round she defeated junior European champion Amory Olivia Andrich of Germany while in quarter-finals she pinned Japan’s Ayaka Kimura and outplayed Ukraine’s Nataliia Klivchutsak in the semi-finals.
While talking to the media after winning the final fight against Shagayeva, Panghal said: "I really love counters but here she [Shagayeva] was not attacking much so I had to initiate a few attacks."
Panghal also won a gold medal at the seniors Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series in Tunisia last month.
In addition to Panghal’s gold medal, India’s Sonam Malik and Priyanka won silver medals in the championship.
