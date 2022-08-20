https://sputniknews.com/20220820/netizens-hail-antim-panghal-for-becoming-first-indian-woman-to-win-u-20-world-wrestling-1099797934.html

Netizens Hail Antim Panghal for Becoming First Indian Woman to Win U-20 World Wrestling Championship

Netizens Hail Antim Panghal for Becoming First Indian Woman to Win U-20 World Wrestling Championship

The wrestler, named Antim (which means last) was the fourth girl born to her family, which didn’t wanted any other girl child because of her village's... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-20T11:37+0000

2022-08-20T11:37+0000

2022-08-20T11:37+0000

india

haryana

sports

sports

sports

wrestling

wrestling

gold medal

amit shah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099799852_0:0:1591:895_1920x0_80_0_0_631e1d9a2934b03e5337440cc1fefb1b.png

Netizens on Saturday celebrated Indian wrestler Antim Panghal marking history by becoming the first-ever female wrestler from the country to win a gold medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria.She defeated Atlyn Shagayeva of Kazakhstan to win the top medal in the 53 kg category.Federal Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the grappler for achieving the incredible feat.Apart from Shah, several other federal ministers and state chiefs lauded Panghal for her achievement.Before Panghal, six Indian wrestlers had reached the finals at the championship but were not able to take home the top medal.The 17-year-old grappler from Bhagana, a village in Hisar district in Haryana state won all her bouts easily. In the first round she defeated junior European champion Amory Olivia Andrich of Germany while in quarter-finals she pinned Japan’s Ayaka Kimura and outplayed Ukraine’s Nataliia Klivchutsak in the semi-finals.While talking to the media after winning the final fight against Shagayeva, Panghal said: "I really love counters but here she [Shagayeva] was not attacking much so I had to initiate a few attacks."Panghal also won a gold medal at the seniors Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series in Tunisia last month.In addition to Panghal’s gold medal, India’s Sonam Malik and Priyanka won silver medals in the championship.

haryana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

haryana, sports, sports, sports, wrestling, wrestling, gold medal, amit shah