Moscow to Respond to Romania's Expulsion of Russian Embassy Staffer 'Under Made-Up Pretext'

Moscow to Respond to Romania's Expulsion of Russian Embassy Staffer 'Under Made-Up Pretext'

Russia will provide an "adequate response" to Romania's decision to declare one of the staffers of the Russian embassy in the country persona non grata, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated. She added that information about specific steps that Moscow will be taking in response would be announced later.Zakharova noted that Romania had declared the staffer persona non grata, thus forcing him to leave the country, under a "made-up pretext".The statement follows Romania's decision to declare a staffer at Russia's embassy in the country persona non grata. The diplomat will have to leave the country within a week.Bucharest claimed that the staffer's presence in the country violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations – a set of rules on how the states should organize their diplomatic ties and the work of their embassies, consulates and diplomatic representatives, signed in 1961.

