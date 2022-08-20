International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/midnight-mishap-two-suffocate-to-death-during-janmashtami-celebrations-in-indias-mathura-1099792557.html
Midnight Mishap: Two Suffocate to Death During Janmashtami Celebrations in India’s Mathura
Midnight Mishap: Two Suffocate to Death During Janmashtami Celebrations in India’s Mathura
The Hindu festival Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna is the eight incarnation of Lord... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T07:44+0000
2022-08-20T07:44+0000
india
uttar pradesh
religion
religion
religion
accident
accident
accident
yogi adityanath
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099793706_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_27093002b8e31e19aeee4b94b0df33d1.jpg
Two people died of suffocation and another person fainted due to overcrowding at Banke Bihar Temple in Mathura, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh during Janmashtami celebrations, the police said on Saturday.According to the initial reports, six others were injured in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi and Ram Prasad Vishwakarma.The temple was overcrowded as devotees flocked to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.While talking to media about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police said: “During Mangla Arti at Banke Bihari in Mathura, one devotee fainted at the exit gate of the temple due to which the movement of devotees was restricted. As there was a huge crowd, many inside the premises suffocated due to humidity and two people lost their lives.”Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident.In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “The loss of lives in the accident at Shri Banke Bihari temple in Mathura is extremely heart-wrenching. Instructions have been given to the officials for proper treatment of the injured. My condolences are with the families who lost their members.”Janmashtami was celebrated across the country on Friday. The temples, especially those in Mathura, were decorated with flowers and colorful lights as the city is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.Earlier this month, a stampede at Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan state claimed the lives of three woman while several were injured.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099793706_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_8e06bafc2d886a2b0fa10b5f1ffa13dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uttar pradesh, religion, religion, religion, accident, accident, accident, yogi adityanath
uttar pradesh, religion, religion, religion, accident, accident, accident, yogi adityanath

Midnight Mishap: Two Suffocate to Death During Janmashtami Celebrations in India’s Mathura

07:44 GMT 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / -People gather to worship at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival celebrations in Mathura on August 18, 2022.
People gather to worship at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival celebrations in Mathura on August 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / -
Subscribe
International
India
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
The Hindu festival Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna is the eight incarnation of Lord Vishnu and he was born on eighth day of the month of Bhadra (month of the Hindu calendar that corresponds to August/September in the English calendar).
Two people died of suffocation and another person fainted due to overcrowding at Banke Bihar Temple in Mathura, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh during Janmashtami celebrations, the police said on Saturday.
According to the initial reports, six others were injured in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi and Ram Prasad Vishwakarma.
The temple was overcrowded as devotees flocked to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.
While talking to media about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police said: “During Mangla Arti at Banke Bihari in Mathura, one devotee fainted at the exit gate of the temple due to which the movement of devotees was restricted. As there was a huge crowd, many inside the premises suffocated due to humidity and two people lost their lives.”
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident.
In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “The loss of lives in the accident at Shri Banke Bihari temple in Mathura is extremely heart-wrenching. Instructions have been given to the officials for proper treatment of the injured. My condolences are with the families who lost their members.”
© Photo : Twitter/@myogiadityanathUttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief over Loss of Lives in Mathura
Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief over Loss of Lives in Mathura - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief over Loss of Lives in Mathura
© Photo : Twitter/@myogiadityanath
Janmashtami was celebrated across the country on Friday. The temples, especially those in Mathura, were decorated with flowers and colorful lights as the city is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.
Earlier this month, a stampede at Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan state claimed the lives of three woman while several were injured.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала