Midnight Mishap: Two Suffocate to Death During Janmashtami Celebrations in India’s Mathura

The Hindu festival Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna is the eight incarnation of Lord... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-20T07:44+0000

2022-08-20T07:44+0000

2022-08-20T07:44+0000

Two people died of suffocation and another person fainted due to overcrowding at Banke Bihar Temple in Mathura, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh during Janmashtami celebrations, the police said on Saturday.According to the initial reports, six others were injured in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi and Ram Prasad Vishwakarma.The temple was overcrowded as devotees flocked to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.While talking to media about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police said: “During Mangla Arti at Banke Bihari in Mathura, one devotee fainted at the exit gate of the temple due to which the movement of devotees was restricted. As there was a huge crowd, many inside the premises suffocated due to humidity and two people lost their lives.”Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident.In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “The loss of lives in the accident at Shri Banke Bihari temple in Mathura is extremely heart-wrenching. Instructions have been given to the officials for proper treatment of the injured. My condolences are with the families who lost their members.”Janmashtami was celebrated across the country on Friday. The temples, especially those in Mathura, were decorated with flowers and colorful lights as the city is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.Earlier this month, a stampede at Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan state claimed the lives of three woman while several were injured.

