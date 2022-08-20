https://sputniknews.com/20220820/megalodon-shark-could-eat-great-white-in-a-few-bites-research-claims-1099795179.html

Megalodon Shark Could Eat Great White in a Few Bites, Research Claims

Megalodon Shark Could Eat Great White in a Few Bites, Research Claims

Scientists have created a 3D model of a prehistoric marine predator — the megalodon. Megalodons are extinct sharks, distinguished by their huge mass, and the... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-20T09:05+0000

2022-08-20T09:05+0000

2022-08-20T09:05+0000

shark

science & tech

animals

prehistoric

great white shark

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099794644_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d95ec98515c63176497ce4d38a257e14.jpg

Scientists from the University of Zurich scanned the vertebrae and dentition of a megalodon (Otodus megalodon). The reconstructed mega-fish died at age 46, approximately 18 million years ago.It reached a length of about 16 meters and weighed more than 61 tons. According to the simulation, the maximum swimming speed reached 1.4 meters per second. The shark had to eat food with a total value of 98 thousand calories per day. Whale oil was very likely an important source of these calories. The volume of the predator's stomach could reach almost 10 thousand liters. As a result, scientists came to the conclusion that the megalodon could travel long distances and was able to eat prey the size of a modern great white shark, the biggest predator in the ocean.Megalodons that lived in the Miocene and Pliocene (23-3 million years ago) were the largest sharks that ever existed. Today, their giant teeth are often found; they're big enough to cover the palm of your hand. However, skeletons consisting of cartilage rarely fossilize, so they have not reached our days in such numbers as the teeth.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shark, animals, prehistoric, great white shark