International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/megalodon-shark-could-eat-great-white-in-a-few-bites-research-claims-1099795179.html
Megalodon Shark Could Eat Great White in a Few Bites, Research Claims
Megalodon Shark Could Eat Great White in a Few Bites, Research Claims
Scientists have created a 3D model of a prehistoric marine predator — the megalodon. Megalodons are extinct sharks, distinguished by their huge mass, and the... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T09:05+0000
2022-08-20T09:05+0000
shark
science & tech
animals
prehistoric
great white shark
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099794644_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d95ec98515c63176497ce4d38a257e14.jpg
Scientists from the University of Zurich scanned the vertebrae and dentition of a megalodon (Otodus megalodon). The reconstructed mega-fish died at age 46, approximately 18 million years ago.It reached a length of about 16 meters and weighed more than 61 tons. According to the simulation, the maximum swimming speed reached 1.4 meters per second. The shark had to eat food with a total value of 98 thousand calories per day. Whale oil was very likely an important source of these calories. The volume of the predator's stomach could reach almost 10 thousand liters. As a result, scientists came to the conclusion that the megalodon could travel long distances and was able to eat prey the size of a modern great white shark, the biggest predator in the ocean.Megalodons that lived in the Miocene and Pliocene (23-3 million years ago) were the largest sharks that ever existed. Today, their giant teeth are often found; they're big enough to cover the palm of your hand. However, skeletons consisting of cartilage rarely fossilize, so they have not reached our days in such numbers as the teeth.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099794644_455:0:3186:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d893643a6708e29f5891a4d04328f43.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shark, animals, prehistoric, great white shark
shark, animals, prehistoric, great white shark

Megalodon Shark Could Eat Great White in a Few Bites, Research Claims

09:05 GMT 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / HUGO SALAISThis handout picture released by Metazoa Studio on November 25, 2020, shows an artist's impression of the prehistoric shark Otodus megalodon.
This handout picture released by Metazoa Studio on November 25, 2020, shows an artist's impression of the prehistoric shark Otodus megalodon. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / HUGO SALAIS
Subscribe
International
India
Scientists have created a 3D model of a prehistoric marine predator — the megalodon. Megalodons are extinct sharks, distinguished by their huge mass, and the strength of their bite.
Scientists from the University of Zurich scanned the vertebrae and dentition of a megalodon (Otodus megalodon). The reconstructed mega-fish died at age 46, approximately 18 million years ago.

“It would be a superpredator just dominating its ecosystem,” co-author of the study John Hutchinson said. “There is nothing really matching it.”

It reached a length of about 16 meters and weighed more than 61 tons. According to the simulation, the maximum swimming speed reached 1.4 meters per second. The shark had to eat food with a total value of 98 thousand calories per day. Whale oil was very likely an important source of these calories.
The volume of the predator's stomach could reach almost 10 thousand liters. As a result, scientists came to the conclusion that the megalodon could travel long distances and was able to eat prey the size of a modern great white shark, the biggest predator in the ocean.
Megalodons that lived in the Miocene and Pliocene (23-3 million years ago) were the largest sharks that ever existed. Today, their giant teeth are often found; they're big enough to cover the palm of your hand. However, skeletons consisting of cartilage rarely fossilize, so they have not reached our days in such numbers as the teeth.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала