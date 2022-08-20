International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/londons-mayor-warns-millions-of-brits-wont-be-able-to-afford-heating-and-eating-this-winter-1099803289.html
London's Mayor Warns Millions of Brits Won't Be Able to Afford 'Heating and Eating' This Winter
London's Mayor Warns Millions of Brits Won't Be Able to Afford 'Heating and Eating' This Winter
The UK faced a major inflation in terms of food prices, electricity costs for households and businesses, as well as surging rent prices. The surge in food and... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T15:27+0000
2022-08-20T15:27+0000
energy crisis in europe
uk
electricity
electricity power crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092921220_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e65bf824036b2e4600e00266cadaf27b.jpg
London's Mayor Sadiq Khan has issued a grim warning that millions of Brits won't be able to both properly heat their apartments and buy enough food in the upcoming winter amid rapidly surging prices that a likely to see increases to energy bill caps.Khan referred to projected electricity costs for next April, which suggest that the bill cap will jump from current level of around 2,000 pounds all the way up to almost 6,000 pounds. The electricity bill hike will affect small businesses as well, he stated. Khan also noted that prices on goods such as milk, bread and cheese soared by 40% over the past year.Khan namely proposed freezing caps on energy bills, as well as introducing a Lifelife Tariff for "the most vulnerable households". He explained that under this tariff families' "basic energy needs" will be provided for free and they will only be charged for electricity once they exceed a certain limit.To fight the rising rent prices in the capital it's mayor asked Whitehall to give him authority to freeze them for a two-year period for around 2.4 million renters.In addition to all that, Sadiq Khan suggested that the government must introduce a number of extra measures of support for the population, such as raising Universal Credit payments in line with inflation, providing free meals in primary schools, and impose an extra windfall tax on energy profits.Europe has been suffering from high electricity costs and food prices' inflation. The former is exacerbated by the reduced inflow of natural gas specifically from Russia, while the latter by growing oil, and by extension fuel, prices. Both of these processes were largely caused by the decision of the western governments, including the UK, to impose sanctions against Russia over the special military operation in Ukraine.They namely introduced a ban on Russian oil, creating an artificial shortage of a commodity that directly impacts prices of all wares delivered by transport, including food. Sanctions also impeded the return of gas turbine pumps from maintenance in Canada to Russia. These pumps are used to transfer gas through the Nord Stream pipeline and the failure to return two of them from maintenance led to a reduction of the pipeline's capacity to two-thirds and occasional shutdowns for minor maintenance of the remaining functioning pump.
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/uk-steel-warns-of-imminent-crisis-due-to-extraordinary-electricity-prices-1089831992.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092921220_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff11d88b90d16d5469b1dba8ddbffa5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, electricity, electricity power crisis
uk, electricity, electricity power crisis

London's Mayor Warns Millions of Brits Won't Be Able to Afford 'Heating and Eating' This Winter

15:27 GMT 20.08.2022
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliMayor of London Sadiq Khan gestures as he speaks at a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan gestures as he speaks at a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
Subscribe
International
India
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materials
The UK faced a major inflation in terms of food prices, electricity costs for households and businesses, as well as surging rent prices. The surge in food and electricity prices was caused in no small part by the western countries' decision to impose sanctions and bans against Russian energy resources.
London's Mayor Sadiq Khan has issued a grim warning that millions of Brits won't be able to both properly heat their apartments and buy enough food in the upcoming winter amid rapidly surging prices that a likely to see increases to energy bill caps.
Khan referred to projected electricity costs for next April, which suggest that the bill cap will jump from current level of around 2,000 pounds all the way up to almost 6,000 pounds. The electricity bill hike will affect small businesses as well, he stated. Khan also noted that prices on goods such as milk, bread and cheese soared by 40% over the past year.
The mayor further stressed that Londoners are facing a "triple whammy" with unbearable rent costs adding to the woes of expensive food and electricity. He pleaded with Whitehall to act "bold" and swiftly in order to save Brits from making "heartbreaking decisions this winter".
Khan namely proposed freezing caps on energy bills, as well as introducing a Lifelife Tariff for "the most vulnerable households". He explained that under this tariff families' "basic energy needs" will be provided for free and they will only be charged for electricity once they exceed a certain limit.
To fight the rising rent prices in the capital it's mayor asked Whitehall to give him authority to freeze them for a two-year period for around 2.4 million renters.
In addition to all that, Sadiq Khan suggested that the government must introduce a number of extra measures of support for the population, such as raising Universal Credit payments in line with inflation, providing free meals in primary schools, and impose an extra windfall tax on energy profits.
Europe has been suffering from high electricity costs and food prices' inflation. The former is exacerbated by the reduced inflow of natural gas specifically from Russia, while the latter by growing oil, and by extension fuel, prices. Both of these processes were largely caused by the decision of the western governments, including the UK, to impose sanctions against Russia over the special military operation in Ukraine.
The sun rises behind the British Steel - Scunthorpe plant in north Lincolnshire, north east England on September 28, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
UK Steel Warns of Imminent Crisis Due to 'Extraordinary' Electricity Prices
11 October 2021, 10:40 GMT
They namely introduced a ban on Russian oil, creating an artificial shortage of a commodity that directly impacts prices of all wares delivered by transport, including food. Sanctions also impeded the return of gas turbine pumps from maintenance in Canada to Russia. These pumps are used to transfer gas through the Nord Stream pipeline and the failure to return two of them from maintenance led to a reduction of the pipeline's capacity to two-thirds and occasional shutdowns for minor maintenance of the remaining functioning pump.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала