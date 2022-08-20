International
'Let Freedom Ring': Florida GOP Candidate Banned From Twitter After Calling to Legalize Hunting Feds
‘Let Freedom Ring’: Florida GOP Candidate Banned From Twitter After Calling to Legalize Hunting Feds
Several pro-Trump candidates have faced major pushback after incendiary rhetoric towards US Attorney General Merrick Garland and agents working for a number of... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
A longshot Republican contender in the upcoming congressional primaries has been permanently banned from Twitter for proposing the legalization of shooting federal agents.“Let freedom ring.”According to FloridaPolitics.com, the candidate was told the ban is permanent, but he insists it “doesn’t affect [him] at all.” They say he’s not backing down from his stance on gunning down members of federal agencies, which Miguel says have been “weaponized by dissident forces” in recent years.Miguel is not the first GOP candidate to face a serious media backlash after urging potentially criminal actions be carried out against federal agents.In Buffalo, New York, Republican House candidate Carl Paldino is now under scrutiny for having claimed in an August 13 radio interview that “we have a couple of unelected people who are running our government, in an administration of people like [Attorney General Merrick] Garland, who should be not only impeached, he probably should be executed.”Paladino, who previously attracted controversy by claiming Nazi fuhrer Adolf Hitler is “the kind of leader we need today,” responded in a follow-up question that he was being “facetious.”Florida’s Miguel, who’s raised just $4,000 from donors so far, has been running on a far-right populist campaign advocating the rejection of the destruction of Confederate statues and “complete enforcement” of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ so-called “Stop Woke Act.”
01:30 GMT 20.08.2022 (Updated: 01:31 GMT 20.08.2022)
Wyatt Reed
Several pro-Trump candidates have faced major pushback after incendiary rhetoric towards US Attorney General Merrick Garland and agents working for a number of federal agencies following the raid of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
A longshot Republican contender in the upcoming congressional primaries has been permanently banned from Twitter for proposing the legalization of shooting federal agents.
“Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight,” Florida House 20th District Republican candidate Luis Miguel wrote in a since-censored tweet.
“Let freedom ring.”
© Screenshot/TwitterScreenshot captures tweet issued by Florida GOP candidate Luis Miguel that called for the killing of federal agents.
Screenshot captures tweet issued by Florida GOP candidate Luis Miguel that called for the killing of federal agents. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
Screenshot captures tweet issued by Florida GOP candidate Luis Miguel that called for the killing of federal agents.
© Screenshot/Twitter
According to FloridaPolitics.com, the candidate was told the ban is permanent, but he insists it “doesn’t affect [him] at all.” They say he’s not backing down from his stance on gunning down members of federal agencies, which Miguel says have been “weaponized by dissident forces” in recent years.
Miguel is not the first GOP candidate to face a serious media backlash after urging potentially criminal actions be carried out against federal agents.
In Buffalo, New York, Republican House candidate Carl Paldino is now under scrutiny for having claimed in an August 13 radio interview that “we have a couple of unelected people who are running our government, in an administration of people like [Attorney General Merrick] Garland, who should be not only impeached, he probably should be executed.”
Paladino, who previously attracted controversy by claiming Nazi fuhrer Adolf Hitler is “the kind of leader we need today,” responded in a follow-up question that he was being “facetious.”
Florida’s Miguel, who’s raised just $4,000 from donors so far, has been running on a far-right populist campaign advocating the rejection of the destruction of Confederate statues and “complete enforcement” of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ so-called “Stop Woke Act.”
