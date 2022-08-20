https://sputniknews.com/20220820/law-enforcement-in-indias-bihar-state-reportedly-raid-fake-police-station-run-by-crime-gang-1099784839.html

Law Enforcement in India's Bihar State Reportedly Raid Fake Police Station Run by Crime Gang

The criminal group reportedly managed to exist and operate without being noticed by the Banka police for more than eight months while the imposters openly wore... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

Five crooks, including two women, who were operating a duplicate police station inside a guest house not far from the town station and the superintendent of police's home, were detained by the Banka police in the northeastern state of Bihar in India, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.The incident was discovered on Wednesday night when the station house officer (SHO) of the town police station - the officer in charge of the facility - observed a man and woman in uniform carrying a homemade weapon rather than a standard-issued revolver. Five people have been arrested as a result, according to the report, citing a local police chief.As the outlet noted, the gang was so perfectly positioned within the Anurag Guest House office that a regular person might have easily confused them for government workers. One of the women reportedly pretended to be the police station's SHO while wearing a uniform and carrying a handcrafted pistol. Another gang member pretended to be the deputy superintendent while wearing badges. From their possession, police seized a country-made pistol, four police uniforms, more than 500 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana application forms (an Indian government program that aims to create affordable homes for the poor), 40 Banka BDO electoral cards, bank checkbooks, five cellphones, a seal belonging to the political party Janata Dal (United) district president Alka Kumari, and fake identification cards, among other incriminating items.According to him, Bhola and other con artists deceived people by promising them jobs and incentives from various government programs.The preliminary findings of the ongoing investigation reportedly revealed that the criminal mastermind Bhola established an office in the city of Patna, central Bihar, under the guise of the Escort Police Team and conned individuals into working for him by promising positions in the police and other government agencies. Additionally, they used other existing government initiatives as a cover to extort money from the locals. Two of the women arrested admitted to paying Bhola bribes of 90,000 and 55,000 rupees (about $1,120 and $600 correspondingly), respectively, during questioning. The investigators suggested that "Bhola got them posted in the fake police station and the duo thought they were recruited in the police."

