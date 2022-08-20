https://sputniknews.com/20220820/how-you-can-show-solidarity-with-the-latin-american-pink-tide-1099781081.html

How You Can Show Solidarity With The Latin American Pink Tide

How You Can Show Solidarity With The Latin American Pink Tide

Climate Change Threatens Working People, How Neocolonialism Underdevelops Africa, NFL Goes For Damage Control In Deshaun Watson Case 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-20T10:05+0000

2022-08-20T10:05+0000

2022-08-20T10:05+0000

radio

by any means necessary

cuba

africa

climate change

brazil

radio sputnik

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099780933_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_165a3a2575908e7b9a3be81332ca5fb2.png

How You Can Show Solidarity With The Latin American Pink Tide Climate Change Threatens Working People, How Neocolonialism Underdevelops Africa, NFL Goes For Damage Control In Deshaun Watson Case

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss a new report detailing the growth of extreme heat in the US over the next thirty years, why the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act is a drop in the bucket of what is needed to prevent climate catastrophe and why capitalism won’t mitigate climate change, how climate change will impact poor and working people the most, and why combating climate change will require a popular movement of working and poor people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Julie Varughese, Editor of Toward Freedom to discuss a recent regional meeting of the National Unity Platform in the US and the role of neo-colonialism in fomenting conflict in east Africa to support the extraction of resources, how neo-colonialism continues to keep the continent underdeveloped and projects an image of humanitarianism through western aid while looting resources, recent efforts by the US to force African countries to tow the western line on the Ukraine crisis and stop alignment with China, and how capitalism has evolved to cannibalize people based in the imperial core and why broader scopes of solidarity are important.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the new eleven game suspension for Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual assault and how the whole saga has been handled by Watson, the Cleveland Browns, and the NFL, NCAA officials beginning to crack down on potential violations of new name, image, and likeness rules and how this crackdown presents another attempt to retain control over student athletes, an upcoming documentary which covers the trafficking of Cuban baseball players to the US and the missing context of the blockade in much of this coverage, and why any sort of reform to disempower traffickers is dead on arrival.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss developments in Latin America and how the growing progressive movement is manifesting in the region, how a popular movement can fight for an end to the blockade of Cuba, and how we can learn from and be in collaboration with the growing progressive movement in Latin America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

cuba

africa

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio, by any means necessary, cuba, africa, climate change, brazil, аудио, radio sputnik