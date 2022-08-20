https://sputniknews.com/20220820/greek-prime-minister-calls-end-of-countrys-economic-surveillance-by-eu-historic-1099797522.html

Greek Prime Minister Calls End of Country's Economic Surveillance by EU 'Historic'

Greek Prime Minister Calls End of Country's Economic Surveillance by EU 'Historic'

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday that the end of the European Union's enhanced economic surveillance of Greece is a... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-20T10:25+0000

2022-08-20T10:25+0000

2022-08-20T10:25+0000

world

greece

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/15/1096518605_0:125:3072:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_8a22eb8af99255cea34a695cf81e9533.jpg

"August 20, 2022 is a historic day for Greece and its citizens: in the most official way, our country withdraws from the enhanced European surveillance. The 12-year cycle that brought suffering to the citizens, stagnation in the economy and division in society is coming to an end. Now there is a new, clear horizon of growth, unity and prosperity for all," Mitsotakis said in a televised address.Greece will no longer have to sign memorandums with creditors, which means that there will no longer be unbearable taxes, wages' and pensions' cuts, control of banks, decline in the level of national defense, public education and health care, the marginalization of the country's position in Europe and the world, he added."All of this is now in the past thankfully," Mitsotakis said, adding, however, that the nation must draw conclusions from the experience.In June, the European Commission informed the Greek authorities about its decision not to prolong the enhanced surveillance of the country once it expires on August 20.Since 2010, Greece has been receiving loans under financial assistance programs in exchange for implementing a program of strict budget discipline. In August 2018, Greece finished its third program on macrofinancial assistance and got beyond of an external administration of foreign loan suppliers. However, the creditors intensified the monitoring of Greek economy and the financial sector to define whether the country complies with its obligations.Representatives of the European Commission visited the country four times per years and prepared reports for the European and Greek parliaments, as well as for the Eurogroup. Starting from August 21, the country will switch to a simple post-program monitoring system, under which an assessment of the economy will be carried out every six months.

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

greece, eu