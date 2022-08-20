International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/greek-prime-minister-calls-end-of-countrys-economic-surveillance-by-eu-historic-1099797522.html
Greek Prime Minister Calls End of Country's Economic Surveillance by EU 'Historic'
Greek Prime Minister Calls End of Country's Economic Surveillance by EU 'Historic'
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday that the end of the European Union's enhanced economic surveillance of Greece is a... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T10:25+0000
2022-08-20T10:25+0000
world
greece
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/15/1096518605_0:125:3072:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_8a22eb8af99255cea34a695cf81e9533.jpg
"August 20, 2022 is a historic day for Greece and its citizens: in the most official way, our country withdraws from the enhanced European surveillance. The 12-year cycle that brought suffering to the citizens, stagnation in the economy and division in society is coming to an end. Now there is a new, clear horizon of growth, unity and prosperity for all," Mitsotakis said in a televised address.Greece will no longer have to sign memorandums with creditors, which means that there will no longer be unbearable taxes, wages' and pensions' cuts, control of banks, decline in the level of national defense, public education and health care, the marginalization of the country's position in Europe and the world, he added."All of this is now in the past thankfully," Mitsotakis said, adding, however, that the nation must draw conclusions from the experience.In June, the European Commission informed the Greek authorities about its decision not to prolong the enhanced surveillance of the country once it expires on August 20.Since 2010, Greece has been receiving loans under financial assistance programs in exchange for implementing a program of strict budget discipline. In August 2018, Greece finished its third program on macrofinancial assistance and got beyond of an external administration of foreign loan suppliers. However, the creditors intensified the monitoring of Greek economy and the financial sector to define whether the country complies with its obligations.Representatives of the European Commission visited the country four times per years and prepared reports for the European and Greek parliaments, as well as for the Eurogroup. Starting from August 21, the country will switch to a simple post-program monitoring system, under which an assessment of the economy will be carried out every six months.
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/15/1096518605_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d9b64d2082b4a6817d90b3bd11d32ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
greece, eu
greece, eu

Greek Prime Minister Calls End of Country's Economic Surveillance by EU 'Historic'

10:25 GMT 20.08.2022
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertGreek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks to media prior the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks to media prior the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Subscribe
International
India
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday that the end of the European Union's enhanced economic surveillance of Greece is a historic day and promised the citizens a prosperous future.
"August 20, 2022 is a historic day for Greece and its citizens: in the most official way, our country withdraws from the enhanced European surveillance. The 12-year cycle that brought suffering to the citizens, stagnation in the economy and division in society is coming to an end. Now there is a new, clear horizon of growth, unity and prosperity for all," Mitsotakis said in a televised address.
Greece will no longer have to sign memorandums with creditors, which means that there will no longer be unbearable taxes, wages' and pensions' cuts, control of banks, decline in the level of national defense, public education and health care, the marginalization of the country's position in Europe and the world, he added.
"All of this is now in the past thankfully," Mitsotakis said, adding, however, that the nation must draw conclusions from the experience.
"Greece today is a completely different Greece. It shows high growth and a substantial reduction of unemployment rate, which are already down 3 points from last year and 5 points from 2019. While, at the same time, its citizens have now been exempt from many taxes imposed in the difficult years. The minimum wage in the country has been increased by 63 euros [$63.2]. The most vulnerable people are receiving governmental support," he said.
In June, the European Commission informed the Greek authorities about its decision not to prolong the enhanced surveillance of the country once it expires on August 20.
Since 2010, Greece has been receiving loans under financial assistance programs in exchange for implementing a program of strict budget discipline. In August 2018, Greece finished its third program on macrofinancial assistance and got beyond of an external administration of foreign loan suppliers. However, the creditors intensified the monitoring of Greek economy and the financial sector to define whether the country complies with its obligations.
Representatives of the European Commission visited the country four times per years and prepared reports for the European and Greek parliaments, as well as for the Eurogroup. Starting from August 21, the country will switch to a simple post-program monitoring system, under which an assessment of the economy will be carried out every six months.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала