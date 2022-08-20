International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/former-us-vice-president-pence-says-has-not-taken-any-classified-papers-when-leaving-post-1099788136.html
Former US Vice President Pence Says Did Not Take Any Classified Papers When Leaving Office
Former US Vice President Pence Says Did Not Take Any Classified Papers When Leaving Office
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US Vice President Mike Pence said that he did not take any classified documents with him when he left office. 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T03:42+0000
2022-08-20T03:51+0000
americas
us
donald trump
fbi
top-secret
mar-a-lago
mike pence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099787988_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fafcb008cf8c867659d963f2b3ae765e.jpg
"No, not to my knowledge," Pence told The Associated Press in response to a question about secret documents.He also refused to make any judgments about the searches at Donald Trump's residence.On August 8, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and seized nearly a dozen sets of documents, some marked "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.The former president added that FBI agents did not allow anyone, including lawyers, to be present during the searches. US Attorney General Merrick Garland previously said that he personally authorized the filing of a lawsuit for a search warrant, adding that this decision was not easy, but it was reasonable. After a court ruling, the search warrant and an inventory of the seized items were made public, from which it follows that 11 sets of secret documents were found at Trump's estate.
https://sputniknews.com/20220818/us-judge-rules-partial-release-of-fbis-mar-a-lago-affidavit-ok-gives-doj-one-week-pick-redactions--1099741586.html
americas
mar-a-lago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099787988_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc5af9e829687b4f3e37ed73cbd4030a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, fbi, top-secret, mar-a-lago, mike pence
us, donald trump, fbi, top-secret, mar-a-lago, mike pence

Former US Vice President Pence Says Did Not Take Any Classified Papers When Leaving Office

03:42 GMT 20.08.2022 (Updated: 03:51 GMT 20.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Charlie NeibergallFormer Vice President Mike Pence walks through the Varied Industries Building during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Former Vice President Mike Pence walks through the Varied Industries Building during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US Vice President Mike Pence said that he did not take any classified documents with him when he left office.
"No, not to my knowledge," Pence told The Associated Press in response to a question about secret documents.
He also refused to make any judgments about the searches at Donald Trump's residence.
"I honestly don't want to prejudge it before until we know all the facts," Pence added.
On August 8, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and seized nearly a dozen sets of documents, some marked "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.
The former president added that FBI agents did not allow anyone, including lawyers, to be present during the searches.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland previously said that he personally authorized the filing of a lawsuit for a search warrant, adding that this decision was not easy, but it was reasonable. After a court ruling, the search warrant and an inventory of the seized items were made public, from which it follows that 11 sets of secret documents were found at Trump's estate.
Documents related to the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., are photographed Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2022
Americas
US Judge Rules Partial Release of FBI's Mar-a-Lago Affidavit OK, Gives DoJ One Week for Redactions
18 August, 21:55 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала