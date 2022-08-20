https://sputniknews.com/20220820/former-us-vice-president-pence-says-has-not-taken-any-classified-papers-when-leaving-post-1099788136.html

Former US Vice President Pence Says Did Not Take Any Classified Papers When Leaving Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US Vice President Mike Pence said that he did not take any classified documents with him when he left office. 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

"No, not to my knowledge," Pence told The Associated Press in response to a question about secret documents.He also refused to make any judgments about the searches at Donald Trump's residence.On August 8, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and seized nearly a dozen sets of documents, some marked "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.The former president added that FBI agents did not allow anyone, including lawyers, to be present during the searches. US Attorney General Merrick Garland previously said that he personally authorized the filing of a lawsuit for a search warrant, adding that this decision was not easy, but it was reasonable. After a court ruling, the search warrant and an inventory of the seized items were made public, from which it follows that 11 sets of secret documents were found at Trump's estate.

