https://sputniknews.com/20220820/foreign-leaders-attempt-to-create-better-relations-between-zelensky--putin-1099784189.html
Foreign Leaders Attempt to Create Better Relations Between Zelensky & Putin
Foreign Leaders Attempt to Create Better Relations Between Zelensky & Putin
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including CNN's Brian Stelter being fired from the network, and Nord Stream... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T09:50+0000
2022-08-20T09:50+0000
2022-08-20T09:50+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
russia
un
ukraine
radio
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099784043_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_062a2a876ef2ea669f5ccf1e970cfaeb.png
Foreign Leaders Attempt to Create Better Relations Between Zelensky & Putin
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including CNN's Brian Stelter being fired from the network, and Nord Stream One being paused for repairs.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Continued Threats of Ukraine Striking the Russian Controlled Nuclear Plant, The UN Secretary-General Talks to Zelensky, and Relations Between Putin and ZelenskyMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Fears of a Totalitarian Government, Gas Prices, and Progressive Rock ClassicsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about President Erdogan, dirty bombs, and science fiction conventions in Ukraine. Mark detailed President Erdogan's visit with President Zelensky and multiple foreign leaders contacting Zelensky on strikes to the nuclear power plant. Mark spoke about the UN Secretary-General and his recent visit to Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the supply of gas, unemployment, and how the Biden administration has gaslighted US citizens on the definition of a recession. Mark discussed the price of gas and the expected doubling in price in Fall 2022. Mark explained his position and how he views the foolish nature of the economists in Biden's administration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099784043_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8c6f6ddc7fcbc48f89aad245703f1cee.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, russia, un, ukraine, аудио, radio
radio sputnik, the backstory, russia, un, ukraine, аудио, radio
Foreign Leaders Attempt to Create Better Relations Between Zelensky & Putin
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including CNN's Brian Stelter being fired from the network, and Nord Stream One being paused for repairs.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Continued Threats of Ukraine Striking the Russian Controlled Nuclear Plant, The UN Secretary-General Talks to Zelensky, and Relations Between Putin and Zelensky
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Fears of a Totalitarian Government, Gas Prices, and Progressive Rock Classics
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about President Erdogan, dirty bombs, and science fiction conventions in Ukraine. Mark detailed President Erdogan's visit with President Zelensky and multiple foreign leaders contacting Zelensky on strikes to the nuclear power plant. Mark spoke about the UN Secretary-General and his recent visit to Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the supply of gas, unemployment, and how the Biden administration has gaslighted US citizens on the definition of a recession. Mark discussed the price of gas and the expected doubling in price in Fall 2022. Mark explained his position and how he views the foolish nature of the economists in Biden's administration.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik