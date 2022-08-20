International
Fifteen Killed in Massive Road Accident in Turkey's Gaziantep: Governor
Fifteen Killed in Massive Road Accident in Turkey's Gaziantep: Governor
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A crash involving several large vehicles in the southern Turkish region of Gaziantep on Saturday left 15 people killed, Governor Davut Gul... 20.08.2022
"The preliminary death toll is 15, including three firefighters, two medical workers and two journalists," Gul was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.A passenger bus crashed into an ambulance, a firefighter truck and a journalist live-stream van, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported. It said that 22 people were injured in the accident.Due to the accident, the section of the TAG Highway towards Nizip was closed to traffic. A large number of police and medical teams were sent to the scene.
10:12 GMT 20.08.2022
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A crash involving several large vehicles in the southern Turkish region of Gaziantep on Saturday left 15 people killed, Governor Davut Gul said.
"The preliminary death toll is 15, including three firefighters, two medical workers and two journalists," Gul was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.
A passenger bus crashed into an ambulance, a firefighter truck and a journalist live-stream van, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported. It said that 22 people were injured in the accident.
Due to the accident, the section of the TAG Highway towards Nizip was closed to traffic.
A large number of police and medical teams were sent to the scene.
