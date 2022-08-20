International
Death Toll From Somali Hotel Attack Rises to 15, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the attack on Hayat Hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has risen to 15, while dozens of people have been injured... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with the al-Qaeda* terror group, has been waging an armed struggle against the central government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions to combat the growing threat posed by al-Shabaab to US partner forces. In particular, 13 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in the recent US airstrike in Somalia on August 14, according to the US Africa Command.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
Death Toll From Somali Hotel Attack Rises to 15, Reports Say

08:38 GMT 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Abdi Hussein FarahA wounded person is carried into an ambulance following three blasts of suicide bomb car attacks in Mogadishu, on November 9, 2018.
