Afghan Women One Year Under Taliban: No School Above 6th Grade, Forced Early Marriages

Afghan Women One Year Under Taliban: No School Above 6th Grade, Forced Early Marriages

Afghan women had to face a serious degradation in their rights over the year since the Taliban* (under UN sanctions for terrorist... 20.08.2022

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year, Frozan’s daughters faced the exact fate she herself experienced as a teenage girl about 20 years ago. Under the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan in 1996, Frozan, who was 13 years old at the time, could no longer go to school. Fortunately, her mother, who was a school teacher, decided to continue to teach her at home.Naturally, Frozan followed in her mother’s footsteps and started to homeschool her daughters and a number of other girls in the neighborhood last year.However, as a human rights activist who specialized in gender issues, Frozan’s advocacy made her an easy target for the Taliban.That’s when Frozan decided to try to find a way to get her family out of the country.Hopeless Without EducationAlthough Frozan was able to bring her teenage daughters to safety in Germany, she continued to worry about other young girls in Afghanistan whose lives were turned upside down under Taliban’s rule.The activist became deeply concerned for the fate of millions of women, especially young girls, in the country.As Frozan was teaching her daughters at home, she also took in some teenage girls from her neighborhood to continue their studies. Under the Taliban’s rule, young girls could no longer go to school after the 6th grade. That’s what made those teenage girls extremely vulnerable.Early Marriage As ProtectionWhile missing the opportunity to continue to go to school, the young teenage girls also became the target of some Taliban members.To avoid the young girls from being taken advantage by the Taliban, some families started to marry off the girls at an early age as a way to protect them.Nevertheless, the gender issue activist warned that such arranged marriages may not be the best way to protect the girls.Getting married at an early age could also bring other challenges for the young girls, the activist added.The activist pointed out that the quality of healthcare services in Afghanistan dropped sharply under the Taliban’s rule because many doctors have fled the country.“Many doctors have decided to get out of the country. I know some medical specialists have left Afghanistan and they’re now only living as a refugee in their new country. One of the examples is my husband is a doctor specialized in tuberculosis management. When he and other doctors get out of the country, their absence will have a strong impact on the medical services,” she said.Afghanistan Needs Me MoreWhen the Taliban first took power in Afghanistan in August last year, the group pledged to respect women’s rights “within the bounds of Islamic law.”The changes for women in Afghanistan in the past year have shown what the Taliban meant.The activist said she never had any hope that the Taliban would be any different from the last time they ruled the country.After her family’s arrival in Germany, Frozan’s daughters and sons were able to quickly adapt to their new life. They attended local schools in Germany and made new friends.Frozan and her husband have both received a 3-year resident permit to stay in Germany and plan to apply for German passports.However, as someone who spent her entire career advocating for women’s rights in Afghanistan, Frozan still believed she could maximize her value by continuing to fight for Afghan women.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

