Weisselberg Flips, Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying, Talks in Ukraine Over Grain and Diplomacy

Elijah Magnier, Veteran war journalist: 35 years plus in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Yugoslavia joins the show to talk about tensions in Kosovo with the Serbian government over the issuance of drivers licenses. Then Magnier and the Misfits talk about UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to discuss grain shipments, and potentially ending the conflict with Russia and Ukraine.Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor of the Pan-African Newswire joins the show. They begin the conversation talking about what is going on between France and Mali. Then Azikiwe and the Misfits talk about the messy presidential election in Kenya and the latest developments with the war in Ethiopia.Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer," and Ted is co-host of the DMZ America podcast with Ted Rall & Scott Stantis joins the show to talk about the latest in the Trump litigation saga. The search warrant released following the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence shows that the government is considering charging Trump with the Espionage Act. Civil libertarians have been trying to reform the Espionage Act since the earliest point in the Obama Administration. Rall and the Misfits discuss whether Republicans who now call for “Defund the FBI” will get the job done and reform the agency.Anthony Omene, Toronto-based writer and co-host of the “Unredacted” podcast joins the show to talk about medical assisted dying in Canada. For the past year, people have been sounding the alarm not necessarily because of a principled objection to euthanasia, but because they fear the program could end up causing disabled people to end their lives unnecessarily, not because they would want to die under any circumstances, but because the support they get from their government is too meager to allow them to live in comfort and dignity, and they feel there are no other options.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

