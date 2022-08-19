https://sputniknews.com/20220819/us-concerned-about-recent-israeli-raids-on-palestinian-ngos-state-dept-spox-says-1099745816.html

US 'Concerned' About Recent Israeli Raids on Palestinian NGOs, State Dept Spox Says

US 'Concerned' About Recent Israeli Raids on Palestinian NGOs, State Dept Spox Says

On Thursday, seven institutions with alleged ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) were shut down during an arrest operation in the... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T02:12+0000

2022-08-19T02:12+0000

2022-08-19T02:11+0000

world

israel

israel-gaza conflict

palestine

palestinian authority

us

us state department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099746507_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7f252e6fecdff1b57ed163ec8e089d63.jpg

Israel raided seven Palestinian NGO offices in the West Bank, and the State Department's spokesperson said on Thursday that the United States is "concerned," adding that Israel has not given enough material to support its categorization of the organizations as terrorist groups.In a daily briefing, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that after reaching out to senior Israeli officials, the US received an assurance that more information will be "forthcoming regarding the basis of their actions." However, Israel has reportedly not yet indicated when they will give Washington this information.This is the first time the Biden administration has publicly acknowledged that the data Israel supplied to support its actions did not persuade the US to change its stance about the designation of these groups, made in the fall of last year.The European Union said it "will continue to stand by international law and support [civil society organizations] that have a role to play in promoting international law, human rights, and democratic values," while the UN Human Rights office also denounced Israel's actions.The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine's financial network, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry's allegations made in October of last year, included six Palestinian organizations. Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an order adding Addameer, Al-Haq, the Bisan Center for Research & Development, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees, and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees to the list of terrorist groups.All six of the groups refute the accusations. The seventh group, the Union of Health Committees, was banned as early as 2020. On Thursday, however, they had their doors locked by the Israeli army.In a statement released earlier this week, Gantz's office reiterated the justification for the government's strategy toward the organizations, stating that "the organizations operate under the guise of performing humanitarian activities to further the goals of the PFLP terrorist organization, to strengthen the organization and to recruit operatives."

https://sputniknews.com/20211210/how-objective-are-human-rights-ngos-when-it-comes-to-israel--1091411503.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

israel, israel-gaza conflict, palestine, palestinian authority, us, us state department