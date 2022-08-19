https://sputniknews.com/20220819/uk-citizens-urged-not-to-call-police-over-hosepipe-ban-1099776598.html

UK Citizens Urged Not to Call Police Over Hosepipe Ban Violations

MOSCOW(Sputnik) - South West England police ask citizens not to report violations of the hosepipe ban, as it is not a criminal offense, police spokesman Nikki... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

The police statement follows the decision of the water operator South West Water to impose a ban on the use of hoses, as the region has had little rain for the past eight months. The ban will take effect from Tuesday to protect dwindling stocks of water.Police added that these calls distract officers from working on emergencies.According to the newspaper, the police have already received nearly a thousand calls about violations of the ban.Apart from South West Water, other UK operators, including Thames Water, Welsh Water, Southern Water, and Yorkshire Water have also introduced the same restriction, the newspaper said, adding that violators of the ban could face fines of up to 1,000 pounds ($1180).

