Three Explosions, Shooting Reported in Somalia's Capital

Three explosions reportedly rocked Somalia's capital of Mogadishu on Friday. Some of the blasts reportedly happened near a Hayat hotel close to KM4 Junction. The explosions are said to have been followed by heavy gunfire at the hotel, with security forces reportedly trying to fend off the attackers.
17:06 GMT 19.08.2022 (Updated: 17:11 GMT 19.08.2022)
