Three Explosions, Shooting Reported in Somalia's Capital

Three explosions reportedly rocked Somalia's capital of Mogadishu on Friday. Some of the blasts reportedly happened near a Hayat hotel close to KM4 Junction... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T17:06+0000

2022-08-19T17:06+0000

2022-08-19T17:11+0000

africa

somalia

Three explosions reportedly rocked Somalia's capital of Mogadishu on Friday. Some of the blasts reportedly happened near a Hayat hotel close to KM4 Junction. The explosions are said to have been followed by heavy gunfire at the hotel, with security forces reportedly trying to fend off the attackers.

