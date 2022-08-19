https://sputniknews.com/20220819/three-explosions-shooting-reported-in-somalias-capital-1099777423.html
Three Explosions, Shooting Reported in Somalia's Capital
Three Explosions, Shooting Reported in Somalia's Capital
Three explosions reportedly rocked Somalia's capital of Mogadishu on Friday. Some of the blasts reportedly happened near a Hayat hotel close to KM4 Junction... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T17:06+0000
2022-08-19T17:06+0000
2022-08-19T17:11+0000
africa
somalia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1099777423.jpg?1660929104
Three explosions reportedly rocked Somalia's capital of Mogadishu on Friday. Some of the blasts reportedly happened near a Hayat hotel close to KM4 Junction. The explosions are said to have been followed by heavy gunfire at the hotel, with security forces reportedly trying to fend off the attackers.
somalia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
somalia
Three Explosions, Shooting Reported in Somalia's Capital
17:06 GMT 19.08.2022 (Updated: 17:11 GMT 19.08.2022)
Being updated
Three explosions reportedly rocked Somalia's capital of Mogadishu on Friday. Some of the blasts reportedly happened near a Hayat hotel close to KM4 Junction. The explosions are said to have been followed by heavy gunfire at the hotel, with security forces reportedly trying to fend off the attackers.