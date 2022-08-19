https://sputniknews.com/20220819/thailand-to-declare-covid-19-endemic-in-october---health-authorities-1099781199.html

Thailand to Declare COVID-19 Endemic in October - Health Authorities

Thailand to Declare COVID-19 Endemic in October - Health Authorities

BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Thailand will declare COVID-19 endemic in October, contrary to earlier plans to do so during the summer, Thavisin Visanuyothin, the... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T20:29+0000

2022-08-19T20:29+0000

2022-08-19T20:27+0000

world

thailand

covid-19

asia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107954/58/1079545802_0:0:3003:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_c46f31f75f6bf666395d98a2906a1609.jpg

In May, the CCSA planned to declare the coronavirus endemic in July 2022.The final decision to change the status of COVID-19 was made due to positive dynamics, Visanuyothin said, adding that the number of cases with a severe course of the disease has also significantly decreased.The CCSA also raised the issue of temporarily extending the permitted stay in the country for tourists without a visa from 30 to 45 days. Visanuyothin noted that the final decision on this issue will be made later.

thailand

asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

thailand, covid-19, asia