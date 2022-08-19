https://sputniknews.com/20220819/russia-becomes-third-largest-market-for-yuan-payments-in-july-swift-1099763312.html

Russia Becomes Third-Largest Market for Yuan Payments in July: SWIFT

Russia Becomes Third-Largest Market for Yuan Payments in July: SWIFT

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia stepped up to the third place in the use of yuan in international payments in July, the SWIFT payment system said. 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T10:23+0000

2022-08-19T10:23+0000

2022-08-19T10:23+0000

swift

russia

yuan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097303750_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1600460c6ddddce5b0d4ce9bd39ff4e8.jpg

Russia was in the top 15 offshore economies and accounted for 3.9% of international payments in yuan in July, according to SWIFT's yuan progress tracker. In June the same indicator for Russia stood at 1.42%.Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, which accounted for 70.93% and 6.35% of international payments in yuan, respectively, are the only two economies ahead of Russia in SWIFT's rating.According to the report, the yuan has maintained its position of the fifth most active currency for global payments by value, accounting for 2.2% in July 2022, compared to 1.86% in July 2020. The yuan ranked sixth in international payments excluding payments within the Eurozone, rising up one line after overtaking the Australian dollar and accounting for 1.51% in July 2022, compared to 1.22% in July 2020.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

swift, russia, yuan