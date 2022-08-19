https://sputniknews.com/20220819/photos-allegedly-showing-angelina-jolies-bruises-from-reported-altercation-with-brad-pitt-leaked--1099780201.html

Photos Allegedly Showing Angelina Jolie's Bruises From Reported Altercation With Brad Pitt Leaked

Photos Allegedly Showing Angelina Jolie's Bruises From Reported Altercation With Brad Pitt Leaked

The scandal catches the Hollywood actor in the middle of his promotional tour in Seoul, South Korea, for a new film dubbed Bullet Train. Pitt denies all of his... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T19:04+0000

2022-08-19T19:04+0000

2022-08-19T19:04+0000

viral

angelina jolie

brad pitt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107946/34/1079463468_0:0:2963:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_a11994c928ed3ef6bf15d5f446629fc3.jpg

Several media outlets have published photos that were purportedly leaked from an FBI investigation into Brad Pitt which was prompted by accusations made by his former wife, Angelina Jolie. The photos reportedly show bruises she claims to have sustained in an altercation with then-spouse Pitt on a plane in 2016.The press outlets claim that the black and white photos - from which it is not possible to confirm the identity of the subject - were submitted by Jolie herself.The alleged leak happened as the actress continues in her efforts to force the FBI to release the information they gained from their investigation into a fight that reportedly happened on September 14, 2016. Jolie accuses the FBI of misconduct after it closed the case against Pitt, whom she accuse of causing the bruises and other minor wounds, without pressing charges.As per Jolie, the married couple had a fight on board a plane that was carrying them from France. The actress claims Pitt grabbed her by the hands, shaking and yelling at her that she was "f**king up this family". She further claimed that one of their children called their father a "pr**k".Jolie continues that she believed her husband was about to attack the child, prompting her to put him in a chokehold from behind. Pitt, according to her words, then threw himself back, crushing Jolie against the jet's chairs. The actress claims to have sustained injuries to her back, elbow in addition to a "rug-burn type wound" on a hand.Pitt has responded to her accusations, denying that the altercation took place, while the FBI failed to find enough evidence of the actor's misconduct. The bureau is yet to confirm the authenticity of the photos or reveal any other detail about their probe into the events of that day.The two actors filed for a divorce several days after the alleged altercation took place. They have been fighting in court over the custody over their six children since.

https://sputniknews.com/20220816/sources-confirm-to-tmz-that-angelina-jolie-was-behind-fbi-lawsuit-against-brad-pitt-1099675009.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

angelina jolie, brad pitt