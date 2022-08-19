International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/mexicos-former-attorney-general-jesus-mutillo-karam-arrested---attorney-generals-office-1099784585.html
AG Office: Mexico’s Former Attorney General Jesus Mutillo Karam Arrested
AG Office: Mexico’s Former Attorney General Jesus Mutillo Karam Arrested
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico’s former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam, who led the agency during the initial investigation into the case of missing... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T23:46+0000
2022-08-19T23:45+0000
americas
mexico
attorney general
missing students
arrest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099784439_0:0:2445:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_668e672b9ff98e9eac82972f2bb4c9d5.jpg
"The Federal Ministerial Police completes an arrest warrant against Jesus ‘M’. More information will come soon," the Attorney General's Office said on social media on Friday.Local media confirmed that the person in question is Mexico’s former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam, who was reportedly arrested while exiting his home in Mexico City.Karam led the investigation into the disappearance of 43 students in the city of Iguala in Mexico’s southwestern Guerrero state in 2014. They were abducted after participating in a protest against discriminatory hiring and funding practices in Iguala.Initially, authorities blamed the alleged abduction on local drug cartels and criminal gangs, but additional evidence provided by independent experts revealed that local police were involved. According to Mexican authorities, the students were likely burnt at a trash dump near the city of Cocula located in Guerrero state.Over a hundred people were arrested following the tragic incident, including the former mayor of Iguala and numerous police officials. Over two dozen key witnesses were reportedly killed or died during the investigation.
americas
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099784439_140:0:2360:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_89618c49d6a8c2e6971b80318d5b5586.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico, attorney general, missing students, arrest
mexico, attorney general, missing students, arrest

AG Office: Mexico’s Former Attorney General Jesus Mutillo Karam Arrested

23:46 GMT 19.08.2022
© AP Photo / Marco UgarteFILE - In this Dec. 7, 2014 file photo, Mexico's Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam gives a news conference in Mexico City. Mexico’s embattled attorney general is leaving his post to take a new cabinet-level job as head of urban and rural development, announced on Friday, Feb. 27, 2015 by President Enrique Pena Nieto’s office.
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2014 file photo, Mexico's Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam gives a news conference in Mexico City. Mexico’s embattled attorney general is leaving his post to take a new cabinet-level job as head of urban and rural development, announced on Friday, Feb. 27, 2015 by President Enrique Pena Nieto’s office. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
© AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
Subscribe
International
India
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico’s former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam, who led the agency during the initial investigation into the case of missing students in Iguala, has been arrested, the Attorney General's Office said.
"The Federal Ministerial Police completes an arrest warrant against Jesus ‘M’. More information will come soon," the Attorney General's Office said on social media on Friday.
Local media confirmed that the person in question is Mexico’s former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam, who was reportedly arrested while exiting his home in Mexico City.
Karam led the investigation into the disappearance of 43 students in the city of Iguala in Mexico’s southwestern Guerrero state in 2014. They were abducted after participating in a protest against discriminatory hiring and funding practices in Iguala.
Initially, authorities blamed the alleged abduction on local drug cartels and criminal gangs, but additional evidence provided by independent experts revealed that local police were involved. According to Mexican authorities, the students were likely burnt at a trash dump near the city of Cocula located in Guerrero state.
Over a hundred people were arrested following the tragic incident, including the former mayor of Iguala and numerous police officials. Over two dozen key witnesses were reportedly killed or died during the investigation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала