Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye NPP Safety System Boosted Over Threat of New Attacks - Authorities
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from the...
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye NPP Safety System Boosted Over Threat of New Attacks - Authorities

04:50 GMT 19.08.2022

04:50 GMT 19.08.2022
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from the intensifying attacks of Ukrainian troops.
Russian armed forces as well as the allied forces of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk are continuing to advance in the Donetsk People's Republic amid the military operation to liberate the Donbass region.
Meanwhile, the situation remains tense in areas adjacent to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe. Ukrainian forces continue to shell areas surrounding the NPP, including the local thermal power plant and the city of Energodar.
The Zaporozhye NPP has been under Russian control since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine.
Zaporozhye NPP Safety System Boosted Over Threat of New Attacks - Authorities
The safety system of the Zaporozhyenuclear power plant (NPP) has been boosted over the threat of new attacks on the facility, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporozhye regional administration's main council, told Sputnik.

"The safety of the NPP has been boosted, I cannot disclose all the details. We are well prepared as anything can be expected from the [Volodymyr] Zelensky regime," Rogov said.
