Zaporozhye NPP Safety System Boosted Over Threat of New Attacks - Authorities

The safety system of the Zaporozhyenuclear power plant (NPP) has been boosted over the threat of new attacks on the facility, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporozhye regional administration's main council, told Sputnik.



"The safety of the NPP has been boosted, I cannot disclose all the details. We are well prepared as anything can be expected from the [Volodymyr] Zelensky regime," Rogov said.