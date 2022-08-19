https://sputniknews.com/20220819/kraken-nationalists-gun-down-100-ukrainian-servicemen-who-fled-amid-russian-forces-advance---mod-1099762582.html

'Kraken' Nationalists Gun Down 100 Ukrainian Servicemen Who Fled Amid Russian Forces' Advance - MoD

Nationalists from Ukraine's 'Kraken' regiment have gunned down 100 Ukrainian servicemen, who fled their positions amid the Russian Armed Forces' advance in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.The said servicemen were part of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade, whose divisions were eliminated by the Russian forces. The remaining servicemen fled their positions, the ministry added."As a result of the offensive actions of the allied forces in the Kharkov region, on August 14, 2022, units of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the settlement of Udy were defeated. Amid the onslaught of Russian troops, the remnants of the unit fled from their positions and left the settlement. In order to suppress panic and intimidate personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the nationalists of the armed group "Kraken" demonstratively gunned down 100 servicemen of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade, who left their positions," the Russian MoD elaborated.During the Friday briefing, the ministry added that the Russian forces had destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen of the 14th Mechanized Brigade in the area of ​​Stary Saltov in the Kharkov region. In addition, the Russian forces conducted a precision strike targeting a warehouse storing weapons and military equipment of the 65th Mechanized Brigade, destroying more than 15 units of armored and motorized vehicles.The ministry then added that the Russian forces had destroyed the positions of Azov* and Aidar Battalions in Nikolaev and the Donetsk People's Republic, killing over 50 nationalists.*The Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

