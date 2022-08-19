https://sputniknews.com/20220819/indonesian-ambassador-ukraine-has-not-requested-zelensky-putin-meeting-at-g20-summit-1099747430.html

Indonesian Ambassador: Ukraine Has Not Requested Zelensky-Putin Meeting at G20 Summit

"Ukraine has not requested for that but Indonesia would be very glad to assist in holding such a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit," the ambassador said. According to the diplomat, Indonesia would like to promote dialogue between Moscow and Kiev.According to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Putin is going to visit the summit scheduled for November 15-16. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is also expected to attend the summit.The day before, Putin, as reported by the Kremlin press service, spoke on the phone with Widodo and discussed food security. The two leaders also spoke about the preparations for the G20 summit. Earlier, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said the decision on the format of Russia's participation in the G20 summit would be made immediately before the summit.Also prior to that, adviser to the head of Zelensky's office, Mikhail Podolyak, said that Vladimir Zelensky could attend the G20 summit in Indonesia if Putin attends the event. Initially, a number of Western countries, primarily the United States and Canada, proposed to exclude Russia from the G20 altogether, but other G20 states did not agree with such a proposition.Indonesia, as the chair nation at the highest level, emphasized that it wants to unite the G20 and prevent its split. In order to compromise with Western countries, Jakarta invited Ukraine, which is not a member of the G20, as a guest to the summit.According to Bloomberg, US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are all scheduled to meet in person for the first time since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The G20 is said to be split on whether to impose sanctions on Russia in the wake of the operation, which happened soon after Putin and Xi announced their "no limits" alliance.

