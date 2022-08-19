https://sputniknews.com/20220819/imran-khan-condemns-attack-on-salman-rushdie-calls-it-unjustifiable--1099765744.html

Imran Khan Condemns Attack on Salman Rushdie, Calls It ‘Unjustifiable’

Salman Rushdie was attacked on August 12 while he was getting ready to deliver a speech at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. In that moment, Hadi... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has commented on the attack on Salman Rushdie, a novelist of Indian origin, calling it ‘terrible’ and ‘sad’.Khan noted that Salman Rushdie’s 1988 book ‘The Satanic Verses’ had turned many Muslims against him. However, he said, Rushdie comes from a Muslim family, and he believes he understands the respect for the Prophet that lives in the hearts of Muslims.Rushdie is a celebrated India-born British-American author and winner of numerous literary prizes. In 1989, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at the time, issued an edict calling for the killing of Rushdie, whose book "The Satanic Verses" is viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims.

