'Important Signal': US B-52s Drop Live Bombs on Sweden During Drill

According to the Swedish Air Force, the drill bolstered the nation's defense capability in the wake of Sweden's NATO bid. 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

During exercises in Norrbotten County, northernmost Sweden, US B-52 Stratofortress bombers dropped live bombs on targets at a firing range, marking the first time such a drill has been carried out on Swedish soil.In Vidsel, the two US bombers were escorted by Jas 39 Gripens belonging to the Swedish Air Force. A total of three bombs were dropped, which hit targets identified by the Swedish unit on the ground.Furthermore, Carl-Johan Edström cited the conflict in Ukraine, which indicated “the importance of having the ability for long-range combat.” “The capability we have now practiced increases our defense capability considerably and is important, not least in light of the Swedish application for membership in NATO,” Edström added.Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist called it an “important exercise” and an “important signal”.The Norwegian Air Force also took part in the drill.Sweden and neighboring Finland moved to apply for NATO membership in May following the escalation of the crisis in Russia-West relations over Moscow's special operation in Ukraine. In doing so, both Nordic nations finally abandoned their decades-old non-alignment status, which had already been damaged by growing cooperation with NATO and the US.Despite obstacles in the form of Turkey vowing to block the ratification unless Stockholm and Helsinki halt cooperation with the Kurdistan Workers' Party and other organizations deemed “terrorist” by Ankara, the majority of Swedes still back NATO accession. A recent poll by Kantar Sifo indicated that 58 percent supported this move.

