Good News Friday: From High-Speed Internet on Kilimanjaro to High-Tech Cancer Treatment

Good News Friday: From High-Speed Internet on Kilimanjaro to High-Tech Cancer Treatment

It's Friday again, and that means it's high time to put away news about global political shenanigans and recall all the good or inspiring things that happened... 19.08.2022

Healthier Cookies Made from Banana WasteResearchers from the Aligarh Muslim University in India and the University of Houston in the US discovered a new use for banana peels that normally go to waste, suggesting they may be turned into flour and then added to your favorite cookie recipe.As it turns out, adding banana peel flour improves the nutritional value of cookies and imbues them with antioxidant properties useful for your health. There is slight downside though – the cookies became tougher the more banana flour you add, but miraculously soften after a certain period in storage. So, healthy cookies, anyone?New Internet Highs (and Emergency Services)Rejoice the pilgrims to Kilimanjaro (Africa's highest mountain, in case you didn’t know), for the authorities of Tanzania announced the launch of a new project that will enable high-speed internet access on your mobile devices as you climb to the peak. Although the summit itself will be connected later on, the plan is to finish the project in October this year.This is good news not only for those who love to post to their social media on the go, but also for those who love getting themselves in trouble! Previously, there was no cell service on the mountain and calling 911 in an emergency was kind of problematic. But not anymore!Looking With a Fresh Pair of EyesDamage or degradation of corneas is no small issue – according to the scientists' estimates, some 12.7 million people around the world suffer vision loss due to it. And while cornea tissue is transplantable, there is not nearly enough donated tissue to serve all who faced this problem.However, scientists from India and Iran managed to restore sight in 20 test patients during a trial of new bio-engineered (meaning you can always produce more) corneal tissue. It is made from the collagen of pig skin - not the rarest material in the world. Naturally, it will take time to scale the technology and thoroughly test it, but it's a success nonetheless.Nanoparticles That Can Treat CancerScientists of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in Russia have developed new nanoparticles made of gold and iron oxides that can destroy the cells of a tumor from the inside, while sparing the healthy ones, sources in the Russian Science Ministry told Sputnik. These particles, developed jointly with foreign scientists, can heat up and thus destroy cancerous cells.The new technology tested well against cancer cells in breasts and walls of blood vessels. It also showed excelled biocompatibility – meaning it is not toxic for a human organism.

