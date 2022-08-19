International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/germany-should-immediately-launch-nord-stream-2-bundestag-vice-speaker-says-1099755921.html
Germany Should Immediately Launch Nord Stream 2, Bundestag Vice Speaker Says
Germany Should Immediately Launch Nord Stream 2, Bundestag Vice Speaker Says
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany should immediately launch the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ensure the country's energy security, Bundestag Vice Speaker Wolfgang... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T08:42+0000
2022-08-19T08:42+0000
energy crisis in europe
germany
nord stream 2
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd8c7b47b157e7bff7f2d0ee239f4e2.jpg
"Federal Minister for Economic Affairs must do everything so that we have more energy. We should immediately launch Nord Stream 2 in order to fill our gas storage facilities for the winter," Kubicki told the German media group RND.According to the politician, Russian gas does not get better or worse depending on which pipeline it comes from. "Gas in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is not any different from the gas in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. It's just a different pipeline," he added.Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. It was implemented by Nord Stream 2 AG with the only shareholder, Russian energy giant Gazprom. The pipeline's construction lasted for three years and was completed in 2021. However, in response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, with Germany halting certification of the ready-to-operate Nord Stream 2.Currently, there are speculations about a possible energy collapse in Germany in the winter due to a halt in Russian gas supplies. Economy Minister Robert Habeck and the head of the German Federal Network Agency, Klaus Muller, urged citizens to reduce electricity consumption in order to save money and energy.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_140:0:2359:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_83ae3b8a5da6a1ffbff748cf5d0c6d2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, nord stream 2, gas
germany, nord stream 2, gas

Germany Should Immediately Launch Nord Stream 2, Bundestag Vice Speaker Says

08:42 GMT 19.08.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the photo bankThe Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin.
The Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany should immediately launch the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ensure the country's energy security, Bundestag Vice Speaker Wolfgang Kubicki said on Friday.
"Federal Minister for Economic Affairs must do everything so that we have more energy. We should immediately launch Nord Stream 2 in order to fill our gas storage facilities for the winter," Kubicki told the German media group RND.
According to the politician, Russian gas does not get better or worse depending on which pipeline it comes from. "Gas in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is not any different from the gas in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. It's just a different pipeline," he added.
Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. It was implemented by Nord Stream 2 AG with the only shareholder, Russian energy giant Gazprom. The pipeline's construction lasted for three years and was completed in 2021. However, in response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, with Germany halting certification of the ready-to-operate Nord Stream 2.
Currently, there are speculations about a possible energy collapse in Germany in the winter due to a halt in Russian gas supplies. Economy Minister Robert Habeck and the head of the German Federal Network Agency, Klaus Muller, urged citizens to reduce electricity consumption in order to save money and energy.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала