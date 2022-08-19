https://sputniknews.com/20220819/german-finance-ministry-issues-gloomy-outlook-for-countrys-economic-development-1099752032.html

German Finance Ministry Issues ‘Gloomy’ Outlook for Country’s Economic Development

German Finance Ministry Issues ‘Gloomy’ Outlook for Country’s Economic Development

Last month, Oya Celasun, Assistant Director in the IMF's European Department, argued that the German economy may face “significant downside risks” in the near... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T07:32+0000

2022-08-19T07:32+0000

2022-08-19T07:43+0000

world

germany

economy

development

outlook

covid-19

gazprom

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099751868_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d0bc8b8f43af5c136abce5968cdce68.jpg

The German Finance Ministry noted in its monthly report on Friday that the outlook for the further development of the country’s economy is “currently noticeably gloomy” and marked by “a high degree of uncertainty."The Finance Ministry said that the government plans to present updated economic projections on October 12.This comes after Assistant Director in the IMF's European Department Oya Celasun warned late last month that negative effects of the overall situation in the world would not stop weighing down the global economy until 2024.In early July, the Russian energy giant Gazprom shut down Nord Stream 1 for 10 days, citing the need for maintenance work, which was followed by Gazprom cutting gas supplies via the pipeline by at least 20% of its capacity. Nord Stream 1 delivers Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.In May, a poll conducted by the international company Global Consult found that at least 53% of Germans had admitted that their financial situation had worsened as compared to last year due to sanctions imposed by the Western countries on Russia.The survey also indicated that just 13% of respondents expect "continuous good times" for the German economy.The EU leaders earlier clinched an agreement at a summit in Brussels to put an embargo on Russian oil transported by sea as part of the sixth package of sanctions in response to Moscow’s ongoing special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted in July that Western sanctions-related risks still remain, but stressed that the restrictive measures had have backfired on those who slapped them.

https://sputniknews.com/20220505/german-economy-minister-anticipates-gasoline-shortage-due-to-embargo-on-russian-oil-1095283092.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

germany, economy, development, outlook, covid-19, gazprom, europe