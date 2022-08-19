https://sputniknews.com/20220819/french-government-to-spend-843mln-to-paint-eiffel-tower-for-2024-olympics-1099778145.html
French Government to Spend $84.3Mln to Paint Eiffel Tower for 2024 Olympics
News
en_EN
PARIS (Sputnik) - France will allocate about 84 million euros ($84.4 million) to paint the Eiffel Tower in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games, Jean-Francois Martins, the head of the Society for the Exploitation of the Eiffel Tower (SETE), said on Friday.
"We plan to paint it for the 20th time ... 84 million euros will be allocated for this," Martins told French radio RMC, adding that a project to improve the area around the tower will also be implemented.
In particular, the authorities are planning to modify the approaches to the tower. According to Martins, people need to pass 7 or 8 pedestrian crossings to get to the tower, which is unacceptable for a site that is visited by 21 million people a year.
Paris intends to host a "never seen before" opening ceremony for the Olympics, Martins added.