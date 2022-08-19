https://sputniknews.com/20220819/drunk-man-armed-with-grenade-storms-armenian-town-hall-1099782906.html
Drunk Man Armed With Grenade Storms Armenian Town Hall
Drunk Man Armed With Grenade Storms Armenian Town Hall
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - An apparently drunk man stormed the town hall of Masis near the Armenian capital while armed with a grenade, Deputy Mayor Norayr Akopyan... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T22:18+0000
2022-08-19T22:18+0000
2022-08-19T22:17+0000
world
armenia
grenade
drinking
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104809/50/1048095074_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7385db0e377b470daf22f01732f367f3.jpg
"The man who broke into the town hall is suspected of being drunk," the official said on Friday.An Armenian online news outlet, 168.am, reported on Friday that the man threw a grenade out of the window and opened indiscriminate fire. The attacker is reported to be a 36-year-old former Masis councilor.A town hall employee told the outlet that Masis Mayor David Ambartsumyan had recently returned from a vacation and was not in his office when the suspect broke in on Friday.A police representative told journalists later on Friday that the attacker shot himself when law enforcement officers were attempting to negotiate with him. The suspect's body was found inside the Masis town hall. There were no injuries among the police.
armenia
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104809/50/1048095074_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_05776d657f4386de50123d3a2251afa8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
armenia, grenade, drinking, asia
armenia, grenade, drinking, asia
Drunk Man Armed With Grenade Storms Armenian Town Hall
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - An apparently drunk man stormed the town hall of Masis near the Armenian capital while armed with a grenade, Deputy Mayor Norayr Akopyan told Sputnik.
"The man who broke into the town hall is suspected of being drunk," the official said on Friday.
An Armenian online news outlet, 168.am, reported on Friday that the man threw a grenade out of the window and opened indiscriminate fire. The attacker is reported to be a 36-year-old former Masis councilor.
A town hall employee told the outlet that Masis Mayor David Ambartsumyan had recently returned from a vacation and was not in his office when the suspect broke in on Friday.
A police representative told journalists later on Friday that the attacker shot himself when law enforcement officers were attempting to negotiate with him. The suspect's body was found inside the Masis town hall. There were no injuries among the police.