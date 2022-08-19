https://sputniknews.com/20220819/democrats-fail-to-explain-the-inflation-reduction-act-and-when-inflation-will-come-down-1099744985.html

Democrats Fail to Explain the Inflation Reduction Act and When Inflation Will Come Down

Democrats Fail to Explain the Inflation Reduction Act and When Inflation Will Come Down

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN warning against attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, and... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T09:58+0000

2022-08-19T09:58+0000

2022-08-19T09:58+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

macron

uaw

ukraine

radio

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099744690_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_de15f53cdedc187d1ec1af17691d1c60.png

Democrats Fail to Explain the Inflation Reduction Act and When Inflation Will Come Down On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN warning against attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, and CDC admits to failures in its COVID19 response.

John Mark Dougan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | America Bullying Around the World, Massive Loses for Ukraine, and John's Recent Visit to UkraineTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | French History, Sarah Palin Wins in Alaska, and Workers UnionsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with John Mark Dougan about his time following the Russian military, wokeism in America, and citizen journalism in Ukraine. John talked about his recent trip to Ukraine and his video recordings of the military operation in Ukraine. John explained how he sees America, after living in Russia for the last seven years.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the future of unions, the Inflation Reduction Act, and Senator Joe Manchin. Ted discussed President Macron's advice to President Zelensky on strikes on nuclear plants and the media coverage of Ukraine's attempts to blame Russia for a possible nuclear disaster. Ted talked about the Democrats and their failed marketing tactic on the Inflation Reduction Act.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, macron, uaw, ukraine, аудио, radio, inflation