https://sputniknews.com/20220819/democrats-fail-to-explain-the-inflation-reduction-act-and-when-inflation-will-come-down-1099744985.html
Democrats Fail to Explain the Inflation Reduction Act and When Inflation Will Come Down
Democrats Fail to Explain the Inflation Reduction Act and When Inflation Will Come Down
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN warning against attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, and... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T09:58+0000
2022-08-19T09:58+0000
2022-08-19T09:58+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
macron
uaw
ukraine
radio
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099744690_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_de15f53cdedc187d1ec1af17691d1c60.png
Democrats Fail to Explain the Inflation Reduction Act and When Inflation Will Come Down
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN warning against attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, and CDC admits to failures in its COVID19 response.
John Mark Dougan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | America Bullying Around the World, Massive Loses for Ukraine, and John's Recent Visit to UkraineTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | French History, Sarah Palin Wins in Alaska, and Workers UnionsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with John Mark Dougan about his time following the Russian military, wokeism in America, and citizen journalism in Ukraine. John talked about his recent trip to Ukraine and his video recordings of the military operation in Ukraine. John explained how he sees America, after living in Russia for the last seven years.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the future of unions, the Inflation Reduction Act, and Senator Joe Manchin. Ted discussed President Macron's advice to President Zelensky on strikes on nuclear plants and the media coverage of Ukraine's attempts to blame Russia for a possible nuclear disaster. Ted talked about the Democrats and their failed marketing tactic on the Inflation Reduction Act.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099744690_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_50f445ea1f9ab207016c4ed3a9d62345.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, macron, uaw, ukraine, аудио, radio, inflation
radio sputnik, the backstory, macron, uaw, ukraine, аудио, radio, inflation
Democrats Fail to Explain the Inflation Reduction Act and When Inflation Will Come Down
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UN warning against attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, and CDC admits to failures in its COVID-19 response.
John Mark Dougan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | America Bullying Around the World, Massive Loses for Ukraine, and John's Recent Visit to Ukraine
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | French History, Sarah Palin Wins in Alaska, and Workers Unions
In the first hour, Lee spoke with John Mark Dougan about his time following the Russian military, wokeism in America, and citizen journalism in Ukraine. John talked about his recent trip to Ukraine and his video recordings of the military operation in Ukraine. John explained how he sees America, after living in Russia for the last seven years.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the future of unions, the Inflation Reduction Act, and Senator Joe Manchin. Ted discussed President Macron's advice to President Zelensky on strikes on nuclear plants and the media coverage of Ukraine's attempts to blame Russia for a possible nuclear disaster. Ted talked about the Democrats and their failed marketing tactic on the Inflation Reduction Act.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik