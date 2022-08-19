https://sputniknews.com/20220819/crowdfunding-campaign-for-statue-of-killed-walrus-freya-gathers-momentum-in-norway-1099750939.html

Crowdfunding Campaign for Statue of Killed Walrus Freya Gathers Momentum in Norway

The Norwegian authorities were initially in favor of leaving the 600-kilogram walrus in peace, urging spectators to keep their distance and not disturb the... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

The fundraising campaign for a statue of Freya the walrus, who has been put down after becoming the local media's poster child and a fixture in several Norwegian marinas, has passed NOK 200,000 ($20,500) in a matter of several days, national broadcaster NRK reported.According to the man behind the project, the statue should serve as a reminder of humanity's selfishness.By his own admission, Erik Holm was “annoyed” by the decision to euthanize the beloved trespasser over security concerns, and thought it was too easy a solution.Admittedly, Holm received a lot of positive feedback after he had started fundraising, but he also said that he received a handful of negative comments.“It is mostly from 'whatabouters' who may not have fully understood why would you do something like this or think you should spend your money on something else,” Holm explained.According to Holm, the statue should stand in Bærum in Greater Oslo, where Freya the walrus was spotted until recently.The idea has been hailed by the environmental organization Greenpeace.Sculptor Merete Sejersted Bødtker, who made the statue of skiing legend Ingrid Wigernæs and is slated to make the statue of Norway's first female bishop, Rosemarie Köhn (with both projects based on fundraising),called it a “fantastic” idea. At the same time, she stressed that the sum will have to be multiplied four of five times. The 600-kilogram Freya was euthanized last week, because the authorities ruled that human life and health could be in danger. In the weeks prior, she had become a tourist attractions of sorts and a selfie magnet, which prompted warnings from the authorities. The killing stirred strong reactions worldwide, to the point of those responsible for the decision receiving death threats.

