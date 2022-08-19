International
- Sputnik International, 1920
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/china-announces-new-military-drills-off-south-coast-on-august-23-1099773029.html
China Announces New Military Drills Off South Coast on August 23
China Announces New Military Drills Off South Coast on August 23
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s maritime safety authority in Guangdong province said Friday that a fresh military exercise will be held on August 23 between Macao... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T14:26+0000
2022-08-19T14:26+0000
us-china tensions over taiwan
asia
china
taiwan
us
war games
military
military drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082614800_0:40:3499:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_071c341282094bcc5e549bb9bc8a78d0.jpg
"Maritime traffic in the designated areas will be prohibited during the exercise," the administration said.The war games will be held at the mouth of the Zhu Jiang river and near Wailingding Island from 7 a.m. (GMT 23:00 on August 22) to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.China launched a series of war games near Taiwan, an island it claims as its territory, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on August 2. Another group of Democrat lawmakers flew to the island days later.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday that Chinese military exercises near Taiwan were "necessary and legitimate" both as a response to US provocations and as a step to uphold China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/chinese-warship-detected-near-taiwans-zone-of-missile-tests-official-media-1099771875.html
asia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082614800_656:0:3387:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2782c3aa3e4d3c61a8daa210eb6f611.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, china, taiwan, us, war games, military, military drills
asia, china, taiwan, us, war games, military, military drills

China Announces New Military Drills Off South Coast on August 23

14:26 GMT 19.08.2022
© AP Photo / Zha ChunmingIn this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. China is holding another round of military drills in the South China Sea amid an uptick in such activity in the area highlighting growing tensions
In this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. China is holding another round of military drills in the South China Sea amid an uptick in such activity in the area highlighting growing tensions - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s maritime safety authority in Guangdong province said Friday that a fresh military exercise will be held on August 23 between Macao and Hong Kong, off the southern coast.
"Maritime traffic in the designated areas will be prohibited during the exercise," the administration said.
The war games will be held at the mouth of the Zhu Jiang river and near Wailingding Island from 7 a.m. (GMT 23:00 on August 22) to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
China launched a series of war games near Taiwan, an island it claims as its territory, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on August 2. Another group of Democrat lawmakers flew to the island days later.
Chinese Navy destroyer (Hull 121) conducts exercises featuring main gun shooting and damage control in October 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
Military
Chinese Warship Detected Near Taiwan's Zone of Missile Tests: Official Media
13:38 GMT
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday that Chinese military exercises near Taiwan were "necessary and legitimate" both as a response to US provocations and as a step to uphold China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала