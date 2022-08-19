https://sputniknews.com/20220819/chief-designer-bmp-2-bmp-3-are-best-ifvs-operated-in-russia-and-abroad-1099707015.html
Chief Designer: BMP-2, BMP-3 are Best IFVs Operated in Russia and Abroad
Chief Designer: BMP-2, BMP-3 are Best IFVs Operated in Russia and Abroad
The Russian Ministry of Defense is holding the 8th International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2022" between August 14 and August 21 at the Patriot Expo... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T08:22+0000
2022-08-19T08:22+0000
2022-08-19T08:22+0000
'army-2022' forum
bmp-2
bmp-3
russia
russian army
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099706692_0:104:3271:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_254cfad4cb26ef14db2806f87e14e5d5.jpg
The BMP-2 and BMP-3 are Russian infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), developed and manufactured by Joint Stock Company Kurganmashzavod (the Kurgan Machine-Building Plant), which is part of Rostec State Corporation.The abbreviation BMP stands for "boevaya mashina pehoty" ("infantry combat vehicle"). Even though the BMP-2 and BMP-3 are regarded as "successors" to the famous Soviet-era BMP-1, the two combat machines are completely new weapon systems, which are well-protected and equipped with cutting-edge technology.Equally, the BMP-3 differs radically from the BMP-2, according to the chief designer. The tactical and technical characteristics of the BMP-3 have undergone considerable modernization compared to its predecessor.In one example, the BMP-3 has higher protection than the BMP-2 and a different armament complex, the designer elaborated.The designer pointed out that India is currently exploiting the BMP-2 ‘Sarath’ infantry combat vehicles. This IFV has been widely used in Russia where it has undergone certain changes, Abdulov noted, adding that Kurganmashzavod could provide similar upgrades of the BMP-2 for Indian customers.He further noted, in particular, that the BMP-2 can be equipped with a "Berezhok" combat module which includes a tele-thermal imaging sighting system and Kornet anti-tank guided missiles – "two from four sides, induced by the laser beam" – in addition to the 30-mm automatic gun."Moreover, as part of the modernization, we already have a project to increase the power plant capacity by almost one and a half times," the chief designer emphasized.Both the BMP-2 and BMP-3 can accommodate ten people: seven paratroopers and three members of crew who are well-protected.When the combat vehicle comes ashore, the dismounting of the military personnel occurs through the rear doors, Abdulov explained. The doors have the same level of security as the whole machine. He emphasized that the BMPs have a high level of protection against various types of projectiles."The level of protection is the same as that of a light tank," the chief designer remarked.Abdulov placed special emphasis on new modifications of the BMP-3 called "Manul" and "Derivatsiya.""The 'Manul' is a result of a deep modernization of the BMP-3," he explained. "There, at the request of the military, the engine compartment is located in front, and a spacious exit is provided at the back. But this required the installation of a remote-controlled module on this system in order to provide a free back exit. But this is still under development. As for the 'Derivatsiya,' this is not exactly an infantry fighting vehicle. The 'Derivatsiya' is actually an anti-aircraft artillery complex. Its task is to combat air targets."Meanwhile, modernization of the Russian infantry fighting vehicles continues, according to the designer, including the upgrading of engines of new modifications of the BMP-2 and the BMP-3 to boast 420 horsepower.Russian combat vehicles equipped with the new weaponry systems and more powerful engines acquire qualitatively new capabilities keeping them on par with most advanced NATO analogues.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/russian-designers-t-90ms-tank--msta-s-howitzer-are-one-of-a-kind-enjoy-all-modern-features-1099695375.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/brahmos-brotherhood-russian-indian-aerospace-co-officials-spill-the-beans-on-secret-to-cooperation-1099669724.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/new-russian-space-station-will-help-monitor-earths-health-design-team-member-says-1099656407.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099706692_271:0:3000:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5735cb0eddd6e6a97ad43447fe6be043.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bmp-2, bmp-3, russia, russian army
bmp-2, bmp-3, russia, russian army
Chief Designer: BMP-2, BMP-3 are Best IFVs Operated in Russia and Abroad
Exclusive
The Russian Ministry of Defense is holding the 8th International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2022" between August 14 and August 21 at the Patriot Expo, Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds. Sputnik sat down with a designer of infantry fighting vehicles to discuss the technical specifications of Russia's legendary BMPs.
The BMP-2 and BMP-3 are Russian infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), developed and manufactured by Joint Stock Company Kurganmashzavod (the Kurgan Machine-Building Plant), which is part of Rostec State Corporation.
The abbreviation BMP stands for "boevaya mashina pehoty" ("infantry combat vehicle"). Even though the BMP-2 and BMP-3 are regarded as "successors" to the famous Soviet-era BMP-1, the two combat machines are completely new weapon systems, which are well-protected and equipped with cutting-edge technology.
"The BMP-2 and the BMP-3 are currently the best infantry fighting vehicles which are mass-produced and operated in many countries of the world," explained Sergey Abdulov, executive director and chief designer of JSC "Special Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering" (SKBM). "These machines are supplied to countries such as Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and many others."
Equally, the BMP-3 differs radically from the BMP-2, according to the chief designer. The tactical and technical characteristics of the BMP-3 have undergone considerable modernization compared to its predecessor.
In one example, the BMP-3 has higher protection than the BMP-2 and a different armament complex, the designer elaborated.
"The BMP-2 is equipped with the 30-mm gun, while the BMP-3 is equipped with the 30-mm automatic gun and the 100-mm launcher gun for firing high-explosive fragmentation projectiles, including active-rocket projectiles," Abdulov said.
The designer pointed out that India is currently exploiting the BMP-2 ‘Sarath’ infantry combat vehicles. This IFV has been widely used in Russia where it has undergone certain changes, Abdulov noted, adding that Kurganmashzavod could provide similar upgrades of the BMP-2 for Indian customers.
He further noted, in particular, that the BMP-2 can be equipped with a "Berezhok" combat module which includes a tele-thermal imaging sighting system and Kornet anti-tank guided missiles – "two from four sides, induced by the laser beam" – in addition to the 30-mm automatic gun.
"Moreover, as part of the modernization, we already have a project to increase the power plant capacity by almost one and a half times," the chief designer emphasized.
Both the BMP-2 and BMP-3 can accommodate ten people: seven paratroopers and three members of crew who are well-protected.
"[Russia's] modern infantry vehicles are equipped with elements of additional protection, including reactive armor," said Abdulov. "We call it additional dynamic protection. They can overcome water obstacles, including in sea conditions with waves up to 0.6 meters, and reach speeds of up to 10 km/h thanks to a water propulsion unit. At the same time, they can effectively fire when waves are up to 0.3 meters."
When the combat vehicle comes ashore, the dismounting of the military personnel occurs through the rear doors, Abdulov explained. The doors have the same level of security as the whole machine. He emphasized that the BMPs have a high level of protection against various types of projectiles.
"The level of protection is the same as that of a light tank," the chief designer remarked.
Abdulov placed special emphasis on new modifications of the BMP-3 called "Manul" and "Derivatsiya."
"The 'Manul' is a result of a deep modernization of the BMP-3," he explained. "There, at the request of the military, the engine compartment is located in front, and a spacious exit is provided at the back. But this required the installation of a remote-controlled module on this system in order to provide a free back exit. But this is still under development. As for the 'Derivatsiya,' this is not exactly an infantry fighting vehicle. The 'Derivatsiya' is actually an anti-aircraft artillery complex. Its task is to combat air targets."
Meanwhile, modernization of the Russian infantry fighting vehicles continues, according to the designer, including the upgrading of engines of new modifications of the BMP-2 and the BMP-3 to boast 420 horsepower.
Russian combat vehicles equipped with the new weaponry systems and more powerful engines acquire qualitatively new capabilities keeping them on par with most advanced NATO analogues.