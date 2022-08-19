https://sputniknews.com/20220819/chief-designer-bmp-2-bmp-3-are-best-ifvs-operated-in-russia-and-abroad-1099707015.html

Chief Designer: BMP-2, BMP-3 are Best IFVs Operated in Russia and Abroad

The Russian Ministry of Defense is holding the 8th International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2022" between August 14 and August 21 at the Patriot Expo... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

The BMP-2 and BMP-3 are Russian infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), developed and manufactured by Joint Stock Company Kurganmashzavod (the Kurgan Machine-Building Plant), which is part of Rostec State Corporation.The abbreviation BMP stands for "boevaya mashina pehoty" ("infantry combat vehicle"). Even though the BMP-2 and BMP-3 are regarded as "successors" to the famous Soviet-era BMP-1, the two combat machines are completely new weapon systems, which are well-protected and equipped with cutting-edge technology.Equally, the BMP-3 differs radically from the BMP-2, according to the chief designer. The tactical and technical characteristics of the BMP-3 have undergone considerable modernization compared to its predecessor.In one example, the BMP-3 has higher protection than the BMP-2 and a different armament complex, the designer elaborated.The designer pointed out that India is currently exploiting the BMP-2 ‘Sarath’ infantry combat vehicles. This IFV has been widely used in Russia where it has undergone certain changes, Abdulov noted, adding that Kurganmashzavod could provide similar upgrades of the BMP-2 for Indian customers.He further noted, in particular, that the BMP-2 can be equipped with a "Berezhok" combat module which includes a tele-thermal imaging sighting system and Kornet anti-tank guided missiles – "two from four sides, induced by the laser beam" – in addition to the 30-mm automatic gun."Moreover, as part of the modernization, we already have a project to increase the power plant capacity by almost one and a half times," the chief designer emphasized.Both the BMP-2 and BMP-3 can accommodate ten people: seven paratroopers and three members of crew who are well-protected.When the combat vehicle comes ashore, the dismounting of the military personnel occurs through the rear doors, Abdulov explained. The doors have the same level of security as the whole machine. He emphasized that the BMPs have a high level of protection against various types of projectiles."The level of protection is the same as that of a light tank," the chief designer remarked.Abdulov placed special emphasis on new modifications of the BMP-3 called "Manul" and "Derivatsiya.""The 'Manul' is a result of a deep modernization of the BMP-3," he explained. "There, at the request of the military, the engine compartment is located in front, and a spacious exit is provided at the back. But this required the installation of a remote-controlled module on this system in order to provide a free back exit. But this is still under development. As for the 'Derivatsiya,' this is not exactly an infantry fighting vehicle. The 'Derivatsiya' is actually an anti-aircraft artillery complex. Its task is to combat air targets."Meanwhile, modernization of the Russian infantry fighting vehicles continues, according to the designer, including the upgrading of engines of new modifications of the BMP-2 and the BMP-3 to boast 420 horsepower.Russian combat vehicles equipped with the new weaponry systems and more powerful engines acquire qualitatively new capabilities keeping them on par with most advanced NATO analogues.

