Bolsonaro Tries to Snatch YouTuber’s Cellphone After He Calls Brazilian President Names: Video

Following the scuffle, Bolsonaro's bodyguards allowed the YouTuber to approach Brazil's president and talk to him. The two’s brief conversation reportedly... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

Jair Bolsonaro has tried to snatch social media influencer Wilker Leao’s mobile phone after the YouTuber confronted the Brazilian president, calling him a “coward” and a “vagabond”, among other taunts.The incident took place as Bolsonaro spoke to supporters and posed for selfies outside his official residence in the capital Brasilia on Thursday.A video released by the Brazilian news station Globo showed the Brazilian president attempting to grab Leao’s shirt and forearm and his bodyguards then pulling the YouTuber aside. A few moments on, the social media influencer was allowed by security to return and speak to Bolsonaro for about five minutes.This followed the beginning of the presidential campaign in Brazil on Tuesday, with Bolsonaro still trailing his left-wing rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in all polls ahead of the October 2nd first round vote.

