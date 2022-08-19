https://sputniknews.com/20220819/bidens-wall-us-president-building-taxpayer-funded-500000-fence-around-summer-house-1099776830.html

Biden's Wall: US President Building Taxpayer-Funded $500,000 Fence Around Summer House

The US president may not like his predecessor's border wall plan, but he has greenlighted the spending of half a million US tax dollars on a fence to protect... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

Joe Biden has contracted a taxpayer-funded security fence worth nearly $500,000 around his $2.7 million summer home in the North Shores community of Rehoboth Beach, Fox News reported on Friday. The incumbent is expected to return to his luxurious summer home on August 20, the outlet alleged.In September 2021, as illegal border crossings at the US’ southern frontier reached their highest levels, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded a contract worth $456,548 to Turnstone Holdings LLC for the "Purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware,” the outlet explained, citing online database USAspending.gov which tracks federal spending.Fox News specified at that time that the contract in question kicked off on September 21, 2021, and was expected to be completed by December 31, 2021.Nevertheless, judging from USAspending.gov, the DHS contract has since increased in value to $490,324 this summer, rising by $34,000 from a year ago. The contract did not specify a reason for the increase, but it was reported that it went up by $6,844 due to a "supplemental agreement" on November 30, 2021 and again by $26,933 for "additional work" on June 8, 2022. The Daily Mail has alleged that two hikes could be due to inflation and supply chain issues. According to Fox News, Biden's wall is now expected to be completed by June 6, 2023.The US Secret Service, a federal law enforcement agency under the DHS, declined to provide any clarification on the matter. Meanwhile, the DHS told Fox News that "due to the need to maintain operational security, the US Secret Service does not comment on the means, methods or resources used to conduct our protective operations."For its part, the Daily Mail has suggested that the need to surround Biden's Delaware premises with a secure fence stems from the fact that the president's Rehoboth home is "much closer to the action in a lively beach town that sees a flood of tourists every summer."On June 4, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were evacuated from their Delaware home to a secure location when a small private plane mistakenly entered the restricted air space above the property.Meanwhile, the US Secret Service is currently under fire for allegedly wasting US taxpayer dollars on Biden’s son, Hunter. ABC News reported in April that the Secret Service detail protecting Hunter has been paying more than $30,000 a month to rent a mansion in Malibu, California, for nearly a year. In comparison, the president's son pays $10,000 less than the agency for his mansion, sources told ABC News. Retired senior Secret Service agent Don Mihalek told ABC News that the agency was "forced" to rent the luxurious house "at market value" to be as close as possible to Hunter.

