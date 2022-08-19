https://sputniknews.com/20220819/africas-cdc-praises-who-for-renaming-monkeypox-strains-1099751721.html

Africa's CDC Praises WHO for Renaming Monkeypox Strains

On August 12, The World Health Organization (WHO) has renamed two monkeypox strains with Roman numerals so as not to draw unfavorable attention to African... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

On August 18, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Ahmed Ogwell said that he was pleased with the World Health Organization decision to rename the monkeypox strains to remove references to African regions amid concerns about stigmatization. The clades had been called the West African clade and the Congo Basin clade.In June, over 30 scientists wrote a public letter urging the medical community to rename the virus to prevent possible discrimination and stigmatization. Scientists said the WHO recommended avoiding geographic regions and animals in disease names. They also suggested that the monkeypox virus could not be called African.In July, WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus announced that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

