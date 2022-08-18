https://sputniknews.com/20220818/unsc-sanctions-on-hiring-of-workers-from-nkorea-do-not-apply-to-donbas---moscow-1099716056.html

UNSC Sanctions on Hiring of Workers From N.Korea Do Not Apply to Donbas - Moscow

UNSC Sanctions on Hiring of Workers From N.Korea Do Not Apply to Donbas - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea do not apply to the Donbas republics, Director of the Department of International... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said the republic is negotiating with Pyongyang on the arrival of builders from North Korea. In July, North Korea recognized the independence of the DPR and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).He said Russia will not force Donbas and North Korea to avoid cooperation.

