https://sputniknews.com/20220818/turkey-and-israel-normalize-relations-gas-inflation-in-europe-and-teacher-shortage-in-florida-1099707646.html

Turkey and Israel Normalize Relations, Gas Inflation in Europe and Teacher Shortage in Florida

Turkey and Israel Normalize Relations, Gas Inflation in Europe and Teacher Shortage in Florida

The Biden Administration canceled $3.9 billion in student debt associated with ITT Technical Institute, which defrauded hundreds of thousands of people. 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-18T09:58+0000

2022-08-18T09:58+0000

2022-08-18T09:58+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

turkey

israel

radio

gas

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099707499_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a76bf30dd2e14fe0dd01172845ba45.png

Turkey and Israel Normalize Relations, Gas Inflation in Europe and Teacher Shortage in Florida The Biden Administration canceled $3.9 billion in student debt associated with ITT Technical Institute, which defrauded hundreds of thousands of people.

Denis Rogatyuk, the International Director of El Ciudadano media platform and currently lives in Latin America. He joins the show to talk about Turkey, Ukraine, Syria and Israel. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are to travel to Ukraine tomorrow to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They’ll meet in Lvov, and Guterres will also go to Odessa, apparently. The visit follows the agreement, brokered in part by Turkey, to restart grain shipments through the Black Sea, but Guterres is also saying he’s going to stress “the need for a political solution to the conflict” as well as the need to protect the Zaporozhye nuclear plant.Tina Desiree Berg, host of the podcast District 34 and reporter for Status Coup joins the show to talk politics. Republican Liz Cheney is apparently going to try to ride her crushing defeat in the Wyoming primary to a presidential bid. And, they talk about speculation in San Francisco that Nancy Pelosi might resign at the end of this Congress, triggering a snap election that her daughter, with some pretty great name recognition, might actually step into.Dan Lazare, journalist and writer joins the show to talk about the latest news regarding energy inflation in Europe. The Russian gas giant Gazprom warned today that gas prices in Europe could jump another 60 percent this winter as production continues to fall amid western sanctions. Russian gas exports to the European Union are already down more than 36 percent this year, and wholesale prices are up almost 500 percent in the same period. Finland announced yesterday that it would cut the number of Russian visas that it issues by 90 percent. Exceptions will be made for journalists, dissidents, and activists. The Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania are mirroring the Finnish decision, but Germany is refusing to reduce the number of Russian visas.Bill Ayers, a longtime educator and activist. He’s a former professor of education at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he held the titles of Distinguished Professor of Education and Senior University Scholar and where he specialized in teaching social justice, urban educational reform, narrative and interpretive research, and children in trouble with the law. Ayers joins the show to talk about the latest student loan forgiveness program. Then they talk about a new law measure in Florida that would recruit first responders with no teaching degree to work in the field to elevate the severe teacher shortage.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, turkey, israel, аудио, radio, gas, europe