Trump Defeats the Cheney Dynasty
Trump Defeats the Cheney Dynasty
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Liz Cheney losing in the Congressional primary in Wyoming, and...
Trump Defeats the Cheney Dynasty
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Liz Cheney losing in the Congressional primary in Wyoming, and explosions at a Kabul Mosque.
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Black Lives Matter Was Always a Fraud, Liz Cheney Gets the Boot, and Who Will Step Up to Abolish the FBI?

Lee and Tyler Nixon have talked about the Trump-backed candidates winning the primaries, Democrats hate Donald Trump, and police killings. Tyler discussed the facts of the Breonna Taylor case and how Democrats distort the truth. Tyler celebrated the defeat of Liz Cheney and Tyler's prediction of the 2022 midterms.
Trump Defeats the Cheney Dynasty
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Liz Cheney losing in the Congressional primary in Wyoming, and explosions at a Kabul Mosque.
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Black Lives Matter Was Always a Fraud, Liz Cheney Gets the Boot, and Who Will Step Up to Abolish the FBI?
Lee and Tyler Nixon have talked about the Trump-backed candidates winning the primaries, Democrats hate Donald Trump, and police killings. Tyler discussed the facts of the Breonna Taylor case and how Democrats distort the truth. Tyler celebrated the defeat of Liz Cheney and Tyler's prediction of the 2022 midterms.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik