Suspect in Salman Rushdie Attack Pleads Not Guilty, Ordered Held Without Bail - Reports
Suspect in Salman Rushdie Attack Pleads Not Guilty, Ordered Held Without Bail - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The suspect who attacked novelist Salman Rushdie with a knife last week pleaded not guilty and will be held in detention without bail
The report said the suspect, Hadi Matar, 24, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.On August 12, Rushdie was preparing to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York when Matar approached the stage and stabbed him in the neck and abdomen. Rushdie was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. On Sunday, Rushdie, was disconnected from the ventilator and is now able to talk.US media reported, citing a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation, that a preliminary review of the attacker's social media showed he had sympathies for Shia Islamic extremism and for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.Rushdie is a celebrated India-born British-American author and winner of numerous literary prizes. In 1989, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at the time, issued an edict calling for the killing of Rushdie, whose book "The Satanic Verses" is viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims.
salman rushdie, stabbing attack
salman rushdie, stabbing attack

Suspect in Salman Rushdie Attack Pleads Not Guilty, Ordered Held Without Bail - Reports

20:15 GMT 18.08.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The suspect who attacked novelist Salman Rushdie with a knife last week pleaded not guilty and will be held in detention without bail, the Buffalo News reported on Thursday.
The report said the suspect, Hadi Matar, 24, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.
On August 12, Rushdie was preparing to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York when Matar approached the stage and stabbed him in the neck and abdomen. Rushdie was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. On Sunday, Rushdie, was disconnected from the ventilator and is now able to talk.
US media reported, citing a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation, that a preliminary review of the attacker's social media showed he had sympathies for Shia Islamic extremism and for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Rushdie is a celebrated India-born British-American author and winner of numerous literary prizes. In 1989, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at the time, issued an edict calling for the killing of Rushdie, whose book "The Satanic Verses" is viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims.
