https://sputniknews.com/20220818/russian-mod-kiev-preparing-provocation-at-zaporozhye-npp-during-un-secretary-generals-visit-1099717943.html

Russian MoD: Kiev Preparing Provocation at Zaporozhye NPP During UN Secretary General's Visit

Russian MoD: Kiev Preparing Provocation at Zaporozhye NPP During UN Secretary General's Visit

Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the Ukrainian army’s shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as an “act of nuclear... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-18T06:17+0000

2022-08-18T06:17+0000

2022-08-18T06:45+0000

russia

ukraine

provocation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1099717943.jpg?1660805158

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has stated that Kiev is preparing a provocation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) during the UN Secretary General's visit to Ukraine on Friday. He added that on August 19, units of the 44th Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to launch artillery strikes on the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP from firing positions located in the city of Nikopol. “The blame for the consequences of the strikes will be laid on the Russian Armed Forces,” Konashenkov saidCommenting on the remarks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, for her part, stressed that it is “not just a provocation, this is what we have called nuclear blackmail”. “What else is it? A protracted provocation around a nuclear facility, when a direct threat to nuclear energy is being posed. How can you call it in other words?” Zakharova said.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, provocation