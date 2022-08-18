Russian MoD: Kiev Preparing Provocation at Zaporozhye NPP During UN Secretary General's Visit

https://sputniknews.com/20220818/russian-mod-kiev-preparing-provocation-at-zaporozhye-npp-during-un-secretary-generals-visit-1099717943.html
Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the Ukrainian army’s shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as an “act of nuclear... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International
06:17 GMT 18.08.2022 (Updated: 06:45 GMT 18.08.2022)
Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the Ukrainian army’s shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as an “act of nuclear terrorism”.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has stated that Kiev is preparing a provocation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) during the UN Secretary General's visit to Ukraine on Friday.
“On August 19, the Kyiv regime is preparing a false flag attack at the Zaporozhye NPP during a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. As a result of this provocation, Russia will be accused of creating a man-made disaster at this power plant,” Russian MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Thursday.
He added that on August 19, units of the 44th Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to launch artillery strikes on the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP from firing positions located in the city of Nikopol.
“The blame for the consequences of the strikes will be laid on the Russian Armed Forces,” Konashenkov said
Commenting on the remarks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, for her part, stressed that it is “not just a provocation, this is what we have called nuclear blackmail”.
“What else is it? A protracted provocation around a nuclear facility, when a direct threat to nuclear energy is being posed. How can you call it in other words?” Zakharova said.