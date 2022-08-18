https://sputniknews.com/20220818/poison-pill-why-dems-inflation-reduction-act-may-become-gop-headache-ahead-of-2024-election-1099737080.html

Poison Pill? Why Dems' Inflation Reduction Act May Become GOP Headache Ahead of 2024 Election

Poison Pill? Why Dems' Inflation Reduction Act May Become GOP Headache Ahead of 2024 Election

US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. The law was passed by the House on August 12 in a 220-207 vote. Democratic... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-18T15:51+0000

2022-08-18T15:51+0000

2022-08-18T15:51+0000

us

opinion

joe biden

inflation

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

democratic party

us midterm elections

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099432094_0:249:2978:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4e46ea7a3ef5a67d6d0d390c77190a.jpg

"It’s pretty clear that no one on either side of the aisle think the name-switch to 'Inflation Reduction Act' has anything to do with the idea that the legislation is designed to reduce inflation," explained Michael R. Englund, principal director and chief economist for Action Economics.The newly signed law levies a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and offers tax credits and discounts on everything from electric cars to solar energy. It also looks to cap out-of-pocket drug costs and reduce the federal deficit by $305 billion over roughly the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). However, despite its name, it does not offer an immediate curb on inflation which still stays at a 40-year high in the US.When asked by Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn whether the bill will immediately have an impact on galloping prices, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin responded, "Well, immediately it’s not. We've never [said] anything would happen immediately, like turn the switch on and off."The bill was passed by the Senate on August 7 in a party-line vote using budget reconciliation, which allowed the Dems to ram the legislation through the upper chamber with a simple majority rather than needing to meet a 60-vote threshold. None of GOP lawmakers voted for the bill and remain highly skeptical about it.The media outlet further cites an independent analysis performed by the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School which stated that despite its name, the bill’s impact on inflation is "expected to be statistically indistinguishable from zero."Furthermore, GOP lawmakers have repeatedly warned that the Biden administration's spending spree may further facilitate already soaring inflation. Meanwhile, the latest $739 billion measure comes after the passage of the Democratic Party's $1.9 trillion spending bill in March 2021 and a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending bill in November 2021.Dems Need the Law to Campaign in Midterm ElectionsAccording to the observers, the bill's major purpose is to reinvigorate the Democratic Party's base ahead of the November midterm election and stop Joe Biden's approval rating slide. A Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday indicated that the US president's approval rating ticked up 3 percentage points after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. At the same time, the number of registered voters who disapproved of Biden's job performance dropped from 59% to 56%.However, "the net impact of the bill is that it may modestly boost Democrat turnout in November, and it may modestly boost Democratic fundraising," projected Englund, adding that "this comes at the risk of some modest boost for Republican turnout and fundraising that negates the benefit.""I’m not sure that, overall, the legislation is impactful enough to ultimately change the likely November electoral outcome," the economist said.Still, there is more to the Inflation Reduction Act than meets the eye, according to Luongo: the financial commentator believes that "in the long run, this bill is a poison pill.""[The law] is designed to ensure inflation returns with a vengeance while the GOP is in power so that they can campaign on that in 2024. Honestly, it’s just so tiresome," Luongo concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20220817/addicted-to-spending-your-money-us-republican-slams-democrats-over-inflation-reduction-act-1099701862.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220807/gop-lawmakers-blast-bidens-inflation-reduction-act-say-it-will-make-inflation-worse-1099363070.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, opinion, joe biden, inflation, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), democratic party, us midterm elections, 2024 us presidential elections