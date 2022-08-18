https://sputniknews.com/20220818/photo-multiple-fatalities-reported-after-two-planes-attempting-to-land-crash-in-california-1099745111.html
Photo: 'Multiple Fatalities' Reported After Two Planes Attempting to Land Crash in California
Photo: 'Multiple Fatalities' Reported After Two Planes Attempting to Land Crash in California
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The city of Watsonville, California, said in a statement that a mid-air collision between two small aircraft attempting to land at the local airport has resulted in multiple casualties.
"Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities," the city said via Twitter on Thursday.An investigation into the incident is currently underway, the statement also said.More information will become available throughout the day, the statement added.
Photo: 'Multiple Fatalities' Reported After Two Planes Attempting to Land Crash in California
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The city of Watsonville, California, said in a statement that a mid-air collision between two small aircraft attempting to land at the local airport has resulted in multiple casualties.
"Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities," the city said via Twitter on Thursday.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway, the statement also said.
More information will become available throughout the day, the statement added.