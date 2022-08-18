https://sputniknews.com/20220818/muslim-cleric-arrested-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-for-raping-minor-on-pretext-of-performing-exorcism-1099729970.html

Muslim Cleric Arrested in India’s Uttar Pradesh For Raping Minor on Pretext of Performing Exorcism

A Muslim cleric has been arrested in Lucknow, a city in India's Uttar Pradesh state for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl under the pretext of performing an... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

A Muslim cleric has been arrested in Lucknow, a city in India's Uttar Pradesh state for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl under the pretext of performing an exorcism, police said on Thursday.According to media reports, a case against the man has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant Sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.Police told media that the victim, who lives in a nearby village, used to visit the cleric for treatment.Local police took action raiding several locations to arrest the cleric, who was on the run. They got a tip-off about his possible location on Wednesday and manage to bust him at a railway station.

