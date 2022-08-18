https://sputniknews.com/20220818/mumbai-on-high-alert-after-weapon-loaded-boat-washes-ashore---video-1099728926.html

VIDEO: Mumbai on High Alert After Weapon-Loaded Boat Washes Ashore

VIDEO: Mumbai on High Alert After Weapon-Loaded Boat Washes Ashore

The incident triggered a red alert amid suspicions of terrorist activity similar to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack of November 2013, which left hundreds dead... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

Mumbai Police discovered a crewless boat stashed with AK-47 rifles and bullets off the Raigad coast in India's Maharashtra state on Thursday.Local authorities told media that the boat reportedly belongs to an Australian resident but is registered in Oman.Police further explained that the boat's engine broke down in June and that the crew had requested assistance. At the time, they were rescued and handed over to Oman, but the boat could not be towed as the sea was too rough.

